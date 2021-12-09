Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) watches the replay of a catch from Wildcats receiver Landry Weber in a game against Oklahoma on Oct. 2. The catch was ruled incomplete. Beebe earned a spot on the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 first team, which was released Thursday.
Five Kansas State football players landed on the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 teams, which the organization released Thursday.
The Wildcats had two first-team selections: offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Running back Deuce Vaughn, defensive back Russ Yeast and wide receiver Malik Knowles earned spots on the second team. (Knowles’ recognition came as an all-purpose player thanks to his efforts on kickoff returns.)
It’s the second consecutive season Vaughn nabbed a spot on the AP’s All-Big 12 team, while it’s the first honor for the other four.
A sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., Anudike-Uzomah enters the bowl season leading the FBS in forced fumbles (six), while he ranks ninth nationally (and second in the Big 12) with 11.0 sacks. He also is second among conference players in tackles for loss (14.5). This marks the second All-Big 12 first-team selection for Anudike-Uzomah this month; the league’s coaches voted him onto their first team Dec. 2. Anudike-Uzomah’s four sacks versus TCU in October tied the single-game school record, though he initially had six that day before the NCAA took away two. If he notches a sack in next month’s Texas Bowl versus LSU, he will set the Wildcats’ single-season mark in that category. He’s also tied for the program’s single-season record for forced fumbles.
Hailing from Kansas City, Kan., Beebe has started all 12 games for the Wildcats this fall at left tackle, but also has shifted to right guard at times throughout the season.
Vaughn has 1,258 rushing yards this season, the eighth most ever by a Wildcat in a single campaign. He is one of only two players in the country with 1,000-plus-yards rushing and 400-plus-yards receiving in 2021.
After joining K-State as a transfer from Louisville, Yeast has had a stellar showing in his maiden campaign as a Wildcat, leading the Big 12 in passes defended (13) this fall. Among those 13 defended passes are three interceptions, tied for most among league players.
Knowles is the latest in a long line of superlative kick returners for the Wildcats. He leads the Big 12, and ranks fifth nationally, in kickoff-return average at 32.9 yards per return. Knowles has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.