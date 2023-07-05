Five Kansas State football players appeared Wednesday on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team as voted on by the media representatives who cover the league.
Junior fullback Ben Sinnott, senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and senior returner Phillip Brooks made the offensive team, and senior defensive back Kobe Savage made the defensive team. TreShaun Ward, a transfer runner back from Florida State was named the Newcomer of the Year.
A 5-foot-10 senior, Ward ended his time at Florida State with 1,404 all purpose yards, including 628 rushing yards, to go with 12 career touchdowns. After entering the portal, he chose the Wildcats over interest from Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
During spring practice, the Wildcats’ coaches said they were impressed by Ward’s ability and expected him to split time with DJ Giddens at the running back position.
Sinnott earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last year after making 31 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns. His 14.4 yards per catch were the most by a tight end/fullback in the conference and the fourth-most in the country.
A first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022, Beebe is a grizzled veteran on the K-State offensive line, having made 35 starts in his career. He helped the Wildcats’ rushing attack, which averaged 208.3 yards per game last year to rank fifth in the country. He has not given up a sack in his last 803 pass-blocking attempts.
Doubling as a wide receiver, Brooks has been one of the top returners in the country for several seasons. He currently sits in second place in school history and sixth in league history with four punt-return touchdowns, and he picked up second-team All-Big 12 recognition last season as a returner.
Savage missed the final four games of the 2022 campaign, but in the 10 games before that, he was fourth on the team with 58 total tackles. He transferred to K-State from Tyler Junior College ahead of the 2022 season, in which he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.
The Wildcats’ five players on the preseason all-conference teams tied with Texas for the most. Last year, K-State led the league with six preseason picks.