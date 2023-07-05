Five Kansas State football players appeared Wednesday on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team as voted on by the media representatives who cover the league.

Junior fullback Ben Sinnott, senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and senior returner Phillip Brooks made the offensive team, and senior defensive back Kobe Savage made the defensive team. TreShaun Ward, a transfer runner back from Florida State was named the Newcomer of the Year.

