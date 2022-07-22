DSC_9533.JPG

Kansas State's Dylan Phillips bats in game against Baylor May 13 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Jesse Bruner

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that it had named four Kansas State student athletes as Spring Big 12 Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

Kassidy Johnson of women's track and field, Maria Linares of women's tennis, Dylan Phillips of baseball and Jadyn Greisen of women's rowing each earned the award for their respective sport.

