The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that it had named four Kansas State student athletes as Spring Big 12 Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year.
Kassidy Johnson of women's track and field, Maria Linares of women's tennis, Dylan Phillips of baseball and Jadyn Greisen of women's rowing each earned the award for their respective sport.
"The entire Evans Student-Athlete Success team is so proud of Dylan, Jayden, Maria and Kassidy, and also Yokie as a winter recipient," said Kristen Waller, senior associate AD for the Evans Student-Athlete Success Program, in a written statement. "This award speaks to the dedication and discipline these students have both within their sport and in the classroom. It also speaks to the high level of academic support and resources we aim to provide to all our student athletes."
Greisen is the fourth Wildcats rower to earn the award, a total that leads the conference. She has made the Academic All-Big 12 First team twice with a 3.99 GPA in mechanical engineering. She was a part of the First Varsity Eight squad that won the SIRA Championships on April 16.
Johnson graduated from K-State in May with a 4.0 GPA in dietetics, nutrition and health and Spanish. She is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team pick in both cross country and track and field. She set the school record for the indoor women's 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.93 at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. That earned her a fifth-place finish overall and a First Team All-America selection.
Hailing from Maracay, Venezuela, Linares won 14 singles matches and 10 doubles matches in 2021-22, both of which were the best on the team. She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors, and graduated in May with a 3.70 GPA in organizational management.
Phillips set the K-State record for career home runs this season with 44 total en route to garnering All-Big 12 Second Team honors.
He posted a career .291 batting average in four seasons with the Wildcats, including 147 runs batted in. As a pitcher, Phillips had a career ERA of 5.29 and a record of 1-3. However, in 2022, Phillips’ ERA was 2.66 in 16 appearances and 20 1/3 innings pitched. He collected eight saves in his final year with K-State while striking out 26, walking three and allowing 13 hits and six earned runs. He graduated from K-State in May with a degree in business administration.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Angels picked him in the eighth round of the MLB draft.
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award honors a recipient in each conference-sponsored sport every year. The league's coaches vote on a list of candidates provided by each institution for their individual sport and they are not allowed to vote for their own athletes.
Nominees must be a junior or senior with a 3.20 GPA or higher, have participated in at least 20% of the team's scheduled competitions and have at least one year in residence at their school.
Ayoka Lee of K-State women's basketball won the award earlier in the year, bring the Wildcats total of scholar-athletes to five. That tied Iowa State with the most in the conference.