Kansas State will be well represented in the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.
The hall of fame announced Wednesday that four former Wildcats have been selected for induction later this year: football standouts Jordy Nelson, Terence Newman and Darren Sproles and former K-State track and Olympian Steve Fritz.
Nelson, who played wide receiver for the Wildcats from 2005 to 2007, was a consensus All-American and a Biletnikoff Award finalist during his final season. He set single-game school records for receptions (15) and receiving yards (214). He also set single-season school marks for receiving yards (1,606) and yards per game with (133.8).
A Leonardville native, Nelson was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and played 11 seasons in the pros, 10 with the Packers and one with the Oakland Raiders. Nelson ended his NFL career with 613 receptions, 8,587 yards, and 72 touchdown catches. He also was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He won a championship in 2010, when Green Bay topped Pittsburgh in Super XLV. Nelson played a key role in the victory, hauling in nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Nelson was inducted into the K-State Ring of Honor in 2015 and will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame later this year.
During his high school career at nearby Riley County, Nelson was a three-sport star in football, basketball and track. He was an all-state basketball selection in 2003 and led the Falcons to state tournament appearances in three consecutive seasons (2001-03). He captured five individual state track championships: the 400-meter in 2002 and the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and long jump in 2003.
A product of Salina, Newman was a four-year letter winner for K-State football and a three-time letter winner for K-State track and field from 1999 to 2002. Newman earned All-Big 12 honors in football twice (first team in 2002 and second team in 2001).
Newman was named a consensus All-American in 2002, winning the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top collegiate defensive back and also captured the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.
On the track, Newman was a three-time All-American, the 2002 Big 12 Indoor Performer of the Year and three-time Big 12 Conference champion.
Newman was taken fifth overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
He played 15 years in the NFL, spending time with Dallas, Cincinnati and Minnesota.
Newman tallied 42 interceptions, 183 passes defended, 11 fumble recoveries and 879 combined tackles during his NFL career. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2007 and 2009, respectively.
Newman was inducted into the K-State Ring of Honor in 2008, the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Salina Central Hall of Fame last year.
During his time at Salina Central High School, Newman excelled in four sports: football, basketball, track and baseball. He was an all-state selection in football in 1997 and a three-time state champion in track in 1998 in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter.
Hailing from Olathe, Sproles arguably is the greatest running back — and perhaps greatest player regardless of position — in K-State’s annals. He was a four-year letter winner (2001-04) and an All-American in 2003. He earned All-Big 12 honors three times (2002-04).
In 2003, Sproles finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and also was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award — annually given to the best running back in college football — while helping the Wildcats to the 2003 Big 12 title and a 2004 Fiesta Bowl appearance.
Sproles left Manhattan as the school’s record holder for single-game rushing attempts (43), single-game rushing yardage (292) and single-season rushing yardage (1,986).
He also held a slew of the Wildcats’ career rushing records, including attempts (815) and yardage (4,979).
In 2004, he led the NCAA in all-purpose yards per game with 187.91.
After departing Manhattan, Sproles was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Sproles capped his 14-year NFL career last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His time in the pros included stints with the Chargers, Eagles and New Orleans Saints.
Sproles was a three time Pro Bowl selection, earning the nod in consecutive seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He finished his NFL career with 3,552 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 4,840 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns, seven punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. He ranks fifth in NFL history in career all-purpose yards (19,696).
During his time at Olathe North High School, Sproles played football and ran track. He was a two-time all-state selection in football in 1999 and 2000.
Sproles was inducted to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2015.
Fritz, a Gypsum native, was a two-sport letter winner at K-State, competing in track and field and men’s basketball.
In track and field, Fritz was a two-time All-American decathlete (1989 and 1990) and won two Big Eight Conference titles. Fritz set the school record for points in the decathlon.
Fritz also represented the United States on 10 national teams in the decathlon. In 1996, Fritz placed fourth in the decathlon at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
Prior to joining K-State, Fritz was a two-sport athlete at Hutchinson Community College in basketball and track. He led Blue Dragons to a national junior-college championship in basketball in 1988. Individually, Fritz won the 1988 NJCAA decathlon national title.
During his high school career at Southeast of Saline, he was a three-time state track champion: the high jump in 1985 and the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles in 1986.
Fritz served as an assistant track coach at K-State for more than 20 years. After departing K-State, he worked as a basketball and track coach at both Riley County and Wamego high schools.
Fritz was inducted to the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Hutchinson Community College Quarterback Club in 2012.
Fritz is the husband of Suzie Fritz, who has been the head coach of K-State’s volleyball team since 2001. He’s also the father of TJ Fritz, who The Mercury named its All-Flint Hills player of the year in boys’ basketball for the 2018-19 season.
Once the four are inducted, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame will include 55 representatives with ties to K-State.
K-State's quartet of honorees will be joined in the 2020 induction class by former Olympian and five-time NCAA track and field All-American Kym Carter Begel (Wichita), three-time baseball All-American and former MLB veteran Casey Blake (Indianola, Iowa), five-time NCAA track and field national champion Heather Leverington Dotterer (Rosalia), Kansas basketball All-American and NBA veteran Drew Gooden (El Cerrito, Calif.), two-time All-Big East basketball selection and NBA veteran Adrian Griffin (Wichita) and 1964 Olympic bronze medalist and champion skeet shooter Bill Morris (Russell).
The 2020 induction class of 10 raises the total overall number of inductees into the hall of fame to 309.
This year's hall of fame class will be will be enshrined during ceremonies the at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane on Oct. 4.