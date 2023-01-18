10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-5
Former Kansas State wide receiver Brenen Hawkins (10) celebrates a 37-28 Big 12 Conference win over Texas Tech Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hawkins announced Wednesday he had entered the transfer portal.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Three Kansas State football players announced Wednesday that they were entering the transfer portal.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kingsley Ugwu, redshirt freshman wide receiver Brenen Hawkins and redshirt freshman defensive end Ozzie Hoffler each took to Twitter to declare that they will leave the Wildcats program.

