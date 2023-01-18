Former Kansas State wide receiver Brenen Hawkins (10) celebrates a 37-28 Big 12 Conference win over Texas Tech Oct. 1 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hawkins announced Wednesday he had entered the transfer portal.
Three Kansas State football players announced Wednesday that they were entering the transfer portal.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kingsley Ugwu, redshirt freshman wide receiver Brenen Hawkins and redshirt freshman defensive end Ozzie Hoffler each took to Twitter to declare that they will leave the Wildcats program.
None of them played a snap in purple.
Ugwu transferred to K-State after playing two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, where he helped lead the Blue Dragons to an NJCAA National Championship and earned first-team NJCAA All-America honors in 2021.
“I’d like to say thank you to K-State for everything, especially the opportunity to be a part of something great,” Ugwu wrote on Twitter. “After prayers and conversations with the coaches and my family, I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.”
Hawkins joined the Wildcats out of Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas. He redshirted in 2021 and did not see action in 2022.
“First, I would like to thank God for his guidance and protection within my first few years of football,” he wrote. “I want to thank my friends and family for supporting me always through my journey. Thank you Coach Klieman and the football staff for recruiting me. With this being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left in my career.”
Hoffler played high school football at Woodbury Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Like Hawkins, he redshirted in 2021 and did not play this season.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God,” Hoffler said. “Secondly, I would like to thank my family for allowing me to have such a great opportunity to come and play at Kansas State University. Thank you Coach Klieman for recruiting me. But with that being said, I’ll be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”
With the addition of Ugwu, Hawkins and Hoffler, nine K-State players have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season, although none of them saw particularly significant minutes for the Wildcats.