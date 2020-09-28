Editor’s note: In the first of a weekly, season-long series, Mercury sports editor and Kansas State beat writer Ryan Black will offer a trio of thoughts on the Wildcat football team’s latest game. The most recent was Saturday’s Big 12 opener, which saw K-State rally to upset then-No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.
Trying to make sense of what unfolded
Where does one even begin after a victory like this? After a win so unexpected it sounds more fantasy than reality? Yet the scoreboard tells no lies: Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35.
I've seen with crazier endings: I covered the "Prayer at Jordan-Hare" and the Kick Six" games at Auburn in 2013. In the former, Auburn receiver Ricardo Louis caught a deflected pass in the final minute to stun Georgia. Two weeks later, cornerback Chris Davis ran back a field goal against Alabama as time expired to upset the top-ranked Crimson Tide, the Tigers' most hated rival.
Saturday was different.
Saturday was watching a collapse from Oklahoma in slow motion — and a comeback from K-State in fast forward.
The Wildcats trailed 35-14 at the 2:46 mark of the third quarter.
And they won.
That's perhaps the most impressive aspect of the come-from-behind thriller: K-State made up the deficit so quickly. This wasn't falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, with three periods with which to work to right the ship. This was less than 18 minutes of game time remaining.
But K-State won.
In the hours after it ended, I kept coming back to a tidbit from ESPN's Stats and Info department:
Dating back to 2004, there had 546 instances in which a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll had a 21-point lead (or more) over an opponent in a game. Before Saturday, just one team rallied to upend the top-five foe.
K-State became the second.
There was ample evidence to suspect those odds, plus other things stacked against the Wildcats, from the lack of believers (they were a four-touchdown underdog) to a reshuffled secondary (head coach Chris Klieman said the players in the spots only had three days of practice at their new positions), would lead to their second loss in as many games to start the 2020 campaign.
But K-State won.
Blake Lynch comes through in the clutch
Klieman downplayed it afterward. So did Blake Lynch. The player responsible for the final points of Saturday's game, Lynch booted the go-ahead 50-yard field goal with less than five minutes to play.
It was the first game-winning kick of Lynch's career at K-State.
Context is key here, though.
Go back to Game 1. Lynch entered this season having made 33 of his 37 field goal attempts the past two years. (Note that 33 of 37 equals an 89.2% conversion rate, a school record.) He then missed a pair of field goals in the opener against Arkansas State, a game in which K-State lost 35-31. (No, this isn't going to lay any blame at Lynch for that loss. Being able to more effectively cover Arkansas State receiver Jonathan Adams easily would have made up for Lynch's two errant kicks.)
That's where the downplaying from Klieman and Lynch came in following Saturday's win. Klieman said he never lost any sleep over the two misses.
"Blake is a pretty cool cat, as most of you guys know," Klieman said. "He doesn't really show his emotions (or wear) them on his sleeve. I wasn't worried about, 'Is Blake going to be OK?' Just because I've been around him enough and so appreciate him as a person and trust him."
Lynch himself said he never could recall missing more than one field goal in a game — in his life. So it's fair to wonder how he'd respond to his first real test of adversity.
Obviously, he passed with flying colors.
Kicking is a funny thing, though. Nearly any kicker you come across will compare it to a golf swing. It's all about repetition, using the same routine and follow-through every single time. If that delicate balancing act even is slightly off-kilter, it's a recipe for disaster.
Look at Jordan Spieth. Once the top-ranked golfer in the world, he had a stretch from March 2015 to July 2017 in which he won 10 tournaments, including three majors. Now, he's gone more than three years without a victory and has dropped to No. 73 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings. At the U.S. Open earlier this month — he didn't even make it to the weekend, missing the cut after combining to shoot 14-over par after two rounds — Spieth said he felt like he had "no control" over his own game.
“There’s a lot that’s off," he said. "I’m not really sure. If I knew, I’d fix it."
Lynch said that during the off week between the Arkansas State and Oklahoma games, he was "able to figure some stuff out" and "get more comfortable" standing over the ball.
It showed Saturday.
Lack of spectators a boon for visiting offenses
Watching a replay of the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, an observation from color commentator Cris Collinsworth stood out.
In normal times, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans would be raucous. It's considered one of the rowdiest stadiums in the NFL, giving the Saints a decided advantage in their friendly confines.
These are not normal times.
There only were 750 people in the stands, limited only to immediate family members of players, coaches and staff members. That's a far cry from the 74,000-plus spectators who would have filed in were it not for this ongoing pandemic.
"What does any of this have to do with K-State/Oklahoma, Ryan?" you ask. "Get to the point!"
(I was getting there, but I digress.)
Collins' observation was that with the limited number of people in the stands, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers — considered one of the best players in the league at his position — already considered a master at reading defenses, could more easily communicate everything he saw to his teammates. Instead of having to use a silent count and rely on hand signals, Rodgers could just yell out exactly what he saw the Saints trying to do.
Is it any wonder Green Bay went on to win 37-30?
It's a similar story with K-State's own road victory.
Not having to worry about crowd noise, with capacity capped at 25% of its normal 86,000-plus seats, Skylar Thompson thrived. There's nothing the Sooners could throw at Thompson, a fifth-year senior, that he hasn't already seen. That knowledge also could be more easily relayed to teammates, too, without being concerned with miscommunication.
The unit it helped the most likely was the offensive line. This is a group that lost five starters from last season, with only Josh Rivas having played much prior to this year. Crowd noise usually leads to a fair share of false start penalties for a visiting offense, as the farther away from the ball a player is, the easier it is to lose track of when the ball is snapped.
Yes, the Wildcats did have four false start penalties in the win. But I'd bet a goodly sum it would have been twice that many if Memorial Stadium had been filled to the gills.
With the capacity restrictions in place across the country, expect more visiting teams' offenses to enjoy the lack of crowd noise — and for their yardage and point totals to rise accordingly.
The teams that will benefit the most are ones like K-State, where a veteran quarterback's voice will provide an assured, calming soundtrack away from home.