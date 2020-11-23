Editor’s note: In this season-long series, Mercury sports editor and Kansas State beat writer Ryan Black offers a trio of thoughts on the Wildcat football team’s latest game. The most recent was Saturday’s game at Iowa State, which K-State lost 45-0.
The good
When a team loses in the fashion Kansas State did versus Iowa State, you have to be willing to make adjustments. That's why three thoughts looks different this week. (Note the three subheads in this piece.)
The lone highlight of the 45-0 loss for the Wildcats was the play of linebackers Cody Fletcher and Daniel "Deuce" Green. With seniors (and high school teammates from Tucker, Ga.) Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan unavailable, Fletcher and Green were pushed into the lineup.
They both made the most of it.
Fletcher had nine tackles, a personal best and tied for the game high with Iowa State safety Lawrence White.
Green had six tackles — tied for second most on the team, alongside safety Wayne Jones — and a pass breakup. The six takedowns matched Green's season high — he had the same total against West Virginia on Oct. 31 — and was only one away from tying his career best, when he had seven tackles in last year's win at Mississippi State.
It's not as if K-State's coaching staff didn't trust Fletcher and Green.
But the duo's play versus the Cyclones only should strengthen the coaches' confidence moving forward.
The bad
K-State only picked up nine first downs, a season low.
The ugly
Literally everything else.
Take your pick.
The Wildcats didn't score for the first time in more than five years. It was the most points and worst loss, in terms of margin defeat, in Chris Klieman's eight years as a head coach. The Wildcats gained just 149 yards, which doubled as a season low and the fewest they've totaled in Klieman's 21-game tenure. They averaged only 3.2 yards per play offensively (149 yards on 47 snaps). K-State only advanced to the red zone once, which ended in a turnover on downs. The Wildcats lost the turnover battle, 3-0, thanks to a Will Howard interception and fumbles on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter.
The defense allowed 539 yards; that likely is the fewest it could have permitted. The Cyclones had 363 yards in the first half. Their starters were sitting on the sideline, laughing and joking and looking ahead to this week's mega matchup versus Texas, a key contest in deciding the teams who will play in the Big 12 championship game.
If Iowa State really had wanted to rub K-State's face in the dirt, the Cyclones would have kept their offensive stars, specifically running back Breece Hall (the nation's leader in multiple rushing categories) and quarterback Brock Purdy, in the game to see how many points and yards they could have tallied.
It's within reason Iowa State could have broken the 700-yard barrier, something that's only happened six times in K-State's history (at least since the advent of more meticulous stat keeping).
The Wildcats now are on a three-game losing streak, a first in the Klieman era. He's only lost four consecutive contests once: his final four games in his one-year tenure at Loras College in 2005.
Despite this week's game at Baylor pitting K-State against a team on an even longer losing streak than its own — the Bears have lost five straight since beating Kansas in their opener Sept. 26 — Saturday is far from a guaranteed win for the Cats, particularly given the quarterback uncertainty surrounding Howard and Nick Ast, the fourth-year junior who's never started a college game.
If K-State can't beat Baylor, it's in jeopardy of ending the regular season on a five-game skid, as Texas likely will be fighting to snag a spot in the conference title game when it comes to Manhattan on Dec. 5.
For the team's confidence alone, avoiding an 0-5 finish after a 4-1 start would at least make the Wildcats' bowl practices more palatable.