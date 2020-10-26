Editor’s note: In this season-long series, Mercury sports editor and Kansas State beat writer Ryan Black will offer a trio of thoughts on the Wildcat football team’s latest game. The most recent was Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, which saw K-State beat Kansas 55-14, marking the Wildcats’ 12th consecutive victory in the series.
More mastery of the Jayhawks
No one could say they didn’t see Saturday coming. Perhaps K-State’s margin of victory was more than some suspected, but no one truly gave Kansas much of a chance to enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium and leave with a victory.
You all know the numbers by now.
12 — The Wildcats’ win streak over the Jayhawks, the longest by either team in the history of a series dating back to 1902.
52 — The Jayhawks’ losing streak in Big 12 road games; KU hasn’t won a conference game away from Lawrence since 2008.
Perhaps an underrated tidbit from the win: K-State now is over .500 against KU in games played in Manhattan, owning a 28-27-3 edge.
That speaks volumes, putting in perspective how truly terrible the Wildcats’ football program had been until Bill Snyder arrived prior to the 1989 season.
K-State still trails KU in the all-time series, 64-49-5, but the Wildcats are gaining quickly in that department, too.
Another statistical tidbit leads into the next point ...
Klieman keeps making history
In Year 1 at Kansas State, Chris Klieman won eight games. That set a record for a first-year K-State coach. (Yes, teams play more games now than they did many decades ago. Note that College Football Hall of Famer Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf went 7-2-1 in his debut campaign with the Wildcats in 1934. But facts are facts.)
Klieman set another mark Saturday: He became the first K-State head coach, ever, to beat KU in each of his first two matchups with the Jayhawks.
Has KU arguably been the worst program in the Big 12 the past two seasons? Sure. But like Klieman’s record-setting debut season, facts are facts.
Waldorf only coached one season in Manhattan before leaving for the same position at Northwestern; he beat the Jayhawks 13-0 in 1934.
Stan Parrish came the closest prior to Klieman. He won his first meeting with KU, 29-12, in 1986. The following season, the teams played to a 17-17 tie. In 1988, in what turned out to be his final season at the helm, the Jayhawks won 30-12.
Even Snyder lost his first two matchups versus KU, and three of his first four. He went 22-1 in his final 23 Sunflower Showdowns, including an 11-0 record during his second tenure from 2009 to 2018.
Klieman joined a list of KU coaches who started their careers 2-0 (or better) in the state's annual rivalry matchup:
- A.R. Kennedy: 1904, 1905
- Arthur Mosse: 1912, 1913
- George Sauer: 1946, 1947
- J.V. Sikes: 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952
- Jack Mitchell: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
- Pepper Rodgers: 1967, 1968
- Bud Moore: 1975, 1976, 1977
- Glen Mason: 1988, 1989, 1990
- (Like Parrish, KU had multiple coaches who didn't lose, but didn't win, either. Herman Olcott beat the Wildcats in 1915 and 1917, but tied in 1916. Potsy Clark topped K-State in 1921 and then tied in 1922 and 1923. After winning eight straight from 1958 to 1965, Mitchell tied K-State, 3-3, in his final season in Lawrence in 1966, finishing his career 8-0-1 in the Sunflower Showdown.)
While Klieman might not have known about becoming the first K-State coach to join that list above, no one was more aware of what last week’s win meant than Klieman.
“I want to continue it for all the people who have put the purple on,” he said. “That’s the big thing. It means so much to our Kansas guys. It means so much to our Missouri guys. ... Our guys really want to continue to carry on the tradition of excellence, the tradition of Kansas State football as the (best) program in the state. That’s what those kids want. That’s what they believe in. So each year, this game is a big, big opportunity for our kids from the state.”
While it’s hard to believe Klieman will coach long enough to match Snyder’s immense success against KU, he’s off to a stellar start.
Offense still adjusting
Yes, yes, I know: K-State’s offense finally got into gear in the second half. But against a KU defense that ranked at or near the bottom in every statistical category aside from passing defense entering Saturday, the fact that the Wildcats’ offense didn’t find the end zone until 52 seconds remained in the second quarter doesn’t reflect well.
This might come across as overly negative. When defense and special teams are playing at the level of K-State’s two units right now, an offense doesn’t have to be spectacular. But the only reason the Wildcats got away with it last week is because the Jayhawks’ offense is so pitiful it couldn’t sustain drives and put points on the board.
The “great defense + great special teams + inconsistent offense” formula might be enough to win again Saturday at West Virginia — even if the Mountaineers have beaten the Wildcats four straight times.
To beat Oklahoma State at home, and possibly Iowa State on the road, the K-State offense will have to kick it up a few notches to keep its unbeaten conference record intact.