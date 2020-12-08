Editor’s note: In this season-long series, Mercury sports editor and Kansas State beat writer Ryan Black offers a trio of thoughts on the Wildcat football team’s latest game. The most recent was Saturday’s game versus Texas, which K-State lost 69-31.
The good
Much like K-State’s 45-0 loss to Iowa State last month, the “three thoughts” piece is going with straightforward subheads this week. Given the result — a 69-31 thrashing by Texas — it seems appropriate.
As noted far more extensively immediately following the loss, two of the Wildcats’ bright spots were Texas natives Deuce Vaughn and Malik Knowles. The former starred — as he’s done often this fall in a spectacular debut season — yet again Saturday. The latter came through with his best game of the fall, perhaps giving him something to build on in 2021.
The bad
Freshman quarterback Will Howard tossed two more interceptions — upping his total to 10 in nine games, against eight touchdowns — and also lost a fumble.
The ugly
The point total.
Pretty obvious.
It‘s the most a Chris Klieman-coached team ever has allowed in 108 games. It’s the most the Longhorns have scored in Tom Herman’s four seasons in Austin. It’s the most scored by either school in the history of the series. And it’s the fifth most in a single game for a K-State opponent.
The Wildcats should be happy that Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker pushed a second-quarter field goal wide left from 30 yards, or the visitors would have broken the 70-point barrier.