Three more players are transferring out of Kansas State's football program.
A K-State spokesman confirmed to The Mercury on Tuesday that running back Thomas Grayson, defensive back Jonathan Alexander and defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao entered the NCAA's transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com.
The trio hadn't been around the team this fall, as all opted out of playing this season. They were part of a quartet of Wildcats to opt out of the 2020 campaign, joining running back Joe Ervin. Alexander, Grayson and Pola-Mao are the sixth, seventh and eighth players, respectively, to transfer from K-State since August, joining wide receiver Joshua Youngblood, defensive back Walter Neil Jr., defensive linemen Derick Newton and Ronald Triplette and linebacker Demarrquese Hayes.
Alexander, Grayson and Pola-Mao were members of the Wildcats' 2019 recruiting class, the first batch of signees for head coach Chris Klieman and his staff.
Of the three, Alexander was the only one to take the field for K-State last season, as both Grayson and Pola-Mao redshirted.
Alexander posted a good-bye to K-State on Twitter on Tuesday after news of his transfer became public.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and further my education elsewhere," he wrote. "I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and fans (who) have helped me along the way. I will forever be grateful for the bonds and friendships I've made at KSU."
Even after opting out of the season, Alexander attended K-State's come-from-behind win over then-No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Sept. 26. A video of Alexander congratulating his teammates as they came off the field went viral shortly after.
"If you find somebody more passionate about seeing their teammates succeed I’ll pay you all cash!!" Alexander wrote on Twitter after sharing the video. "LETS GOOOOOO."
After The Mercury pointed out how quickly things had changed, Alexander responded.
"Don’t worry I’ll be in Waco supporting the guys!!" Alexander wrote, referring to K-State's game at Baylor on Nov. 28. "It’s all love on my end. Love was lost on the other end..........."
Alexander played in all 12 regular-season games for the Wildcats in 2019, tallying 25 tackles (four for loss) and a sack to go along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt in K-State's win over TCU that led to a touchdown for the offense.
Alexander's career highlight came in his first game at K-State, when he stripped a Nicholls ballcarrier and returned the fumble 25 yards for a score in the 2019 opener. It marked the Wildcats' first score via fumble in 23 games.
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Alexander had a headline-filled 2020 despite not playing a game for K-State this year. In June, he became one of the team's most vocal players when it essentially went on strike following an inflammatory tweet by a K-State student. In July, Alexander announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Then in August, he became the first K-State player to opt out of the 2020 season — and the only one of the aforementioned four to publicly announce his decision.
“After talking to my coaches and family ... it is with much prayer, thought and consideration that I have decided to step away from football for a season,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “I believe that I must be physically, mentally and spiritually healthy before returning to the game I once loved. Having already tested positive for COVID-19 once and having to isolate was one of THE hardest things I’ve ever had to endure both mentally and emotionally, and I know I’m not ready to risk my last season of football knowing I can not only put others at risk, but also put myself at risk to miss ANY opportunities to put myself in a better position in the future.
“I will use the time away to focus on all aspects of my mental and physical health and being the biggest Kansas State football fan. I know that when I have confidence that my health and safety are secure that I will be better for me and my team.”
After Alexander opted out, Klieman said the team supported the decision.
"He came in and visited with (assistant head) Coach (Van) Malone and I and just didn't feel comfortable and needed to do some things for himself to feel more comfortable. That's all there really was to it," Klieman said. "And we said we support him. You're still a part of the K State football team. It's just going to be from kind of virtual or from afar now, and he's going to get a degree in December."
Alexander confirmed that's his plan: He will remain at K-State through December and receive his degree. Then he would join his next school as a graduate transfer.
"I'm choosing to grad transfer," Alexander wrote Tuesday. "It's no problem on my end."
During their meeting with him in August, Klieman and Malone implored Alexander to excel academically while sitting out.
"He's a good student anyway, but we challenged him as a student to make sure that he was the best student he could be so he could get his degree," Klieman said. "And then we're excited about getting the chance to continue to visit with him throughout the fall. But ultimately, if that's the plan — and I assume it is with Jonathan — getting him back for 2021. Jonathan's got a redshirt year."
Klieman said in August that the program expected Alexander would be on campus during the fall semester.
"He's just not going to be in the locker room and some of those areas where it's all about health and safety," Klieman said. "So we're going to keep him safe and healthy and keep him away from the guys. We don't have him on the practice field and stuff like that; that doesn't make any sense. So he'll be a part of everything, but when I say 'virtual,' he won't be on the sideline at games and stuff like that. We'll 'allow those guys their space,' so to speak, but he'll still have a number of responsibilities, and some of those responsibilities are on campus."
Pola-Mao, a 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle, was a consensus three-star prospect.
He was K-State's highest-ranked signee in 2019 in Rivals' rankings, carrying a rating of 5.7. Pola-Mao ranked third among the Wildcats' 2019 signees according to the 247Sports Composite; he owned a rating of 0.8784, which trailed only athlete Chris Herron (0.8833) and Lawrence-Free State star receiver Keenan Garber (0.8785).
Pola-Mao played at Chandler High in Chandler, Ariz., where he recorded 141 tackles (17 for loss) and 5.5 sacks during his career. The Wolves went 13-1 and won a state championship in Pola-Mao's senior season.
Pola-Mao has football in his blood.
His uncle, Troy Polamalu, was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February in his first year on the ballot. Polamalu played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2003 to 2014, winning two Super Bowls and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl eight times. Prior to his standout professional career, Polamalu was a two-time All-American at Southern California.
Other members of Pola-Mao's football-playing family include his father, Tracey Mao, a team captain at San Diego State in 1992 who went on to play for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League. Pola-Mao's brother, Isaiah Pola-Mao, is a fourth-year junior safety at Southern Cal. And Noa Pola-Gates, Matthew's cousin, is a redshirt freshman defensive back at Nebraska.
Grayson, a 5-foot-9 tailback, played at Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Okla.
A consensus three-star prospect, 247Sports ranked him as the No. 14 prospect in Oklahoma in the 2019 cycle. He was the most highly regarded of the four running backs K-State signed in 2019 — at least according to recruiting services — as he came in ahead of Ervin, Jacardia Wright and Clyde Price.
Grayson ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two high school seasons. He finished his high school career with 2,422 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. The Tulsa World tabbed Grayson an honorable mention all-state performer as both a junior and senior. He helped the Hornets finish 12-1 in 2017, capped by a state title in Oklahoma's Class 6A-II division.