After Jordan Wicks’ selection in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday night, Kansas State wasn’t done.
Three more Wildcats came off the board before the draft concluded Tuesday: pitchers Carson Seymour and Eric Torres and outfielder Zach Kokoska.
Seymour was the first to hear his name called, picked in the sixth round by the New York Mets with the 172nd overall pick. Kokoska followed in the 10th round, going to the Colorado Rockies with pick No. 290. Torres went to the Los Angeles Angels in the 14th round with the 411th selection.
The Wildcats’ four picks within the first 15 rounds tied for the most in the program’s history, putting it alongside the 2011 class. It’s also the most total selections for K-State since it also had four players picked in 2017. This year marks the first time the Wildcats ever have had three pitchers go within the first 15 rounds.
The four selections gives K-State head coach 79 draftees in his 24 years as a college head coach, with five picks in his three-year tenure in Manhattan.