The jumpers on Kansas State's track and field team had a standout showing at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday.
Three Wildcats earned All-America honors in the triple jump: senior Tejaswin Shankar on the men's side and junior Chantoba Bright and freshman Rhianna Phipps for the women.
“I thought the ladies handled themselves very well in their first NCAA indoor meet,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said. “The quality of competition is very high, and it takes time to reach a comfort level. (Saturday's) triple jump event was TJ’s (Tejaswin Shankar) fifth of his life. He competed three times this year in indoors, once last year in indoors, and once five years ago in high school. He has come a long way in a short period of time. He is also using a short approach still. If he decides he wants to continue working on the triple (jump), he will be very good. He did a nice job of competing in both events this weekend.”
Shankar's leap of 15.97m/52-4.75 was 11th-best in the event, good enough for a second-team All-America accolade. This came one day after he finished third in the men's high jump. Shankar is the first K-State male athlete to pick up All-America recognition in two different events at the national indoor meet since Matas Silkauskas in 2012.
“I was pretty happy with the triple jump,” he said. “This was literally the third competition for the year and fifth of my life in this event. I only come from 12 strides, as I am still getting used to landing on one leg. So being able to hover around 16 meters for the last two meets, I’m pretty excited with what’s in store for the future.”
Bright and Phipps made their mark in the women's triple jump. Bright (10th place; 13.26m/43-6) narrowly edged Phipps (12th; 13.18m/43-3) in the competition.
“My first time competing at nationals was not what I expected, but I was overwhelmed living in my dream of being here,” Bright said. “Although I may not have performed to the best of my ability, I went out and gave it my all. I didn’t get to accomplish the goals I’ve set out for myself, but I must say, I’ve learned a lot from the experience, and now its back to the drawing board. I feel grateful for the lessons learned and opportunities earned, so I will take this along with me in life to make myself better. I had the chance to compete with the best of the best and that’s a dream come true.”
Bright and Phipps' finishes gave the Wildcats their second and third All-Americans in the triple jump at the national indoors since 2017 in the triple jump competition; former Wildcat Shardia Lawrence earned medals in 2017 and 2019.
K-State collected seven All-American honors overall at this year's NCAA indoor meet, its most since also winning seven in 2016.
The Wildcats have a quick turnaround, as the outdoor season begins this weekend. K-State will take part in the Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio on the 19th and 20th.