09192022-mer-spt-kstatefb-12
Buy Now

Kansas State offensive linemen KT Leveston, left, and Cooper Beebe, center, celebrate a touchdown scored by wide receiver Kade Warner during the Wildcats’ 17-10 non-conference loss to Tulane on Sept. 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Football Writers Association of America put three Kansas State football players on its awards watch lists Monday.

Offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston are candidates for the Outland Trophy, which is given each year to the college football’s most outstanding interior lineman. Safety Kobe Savage is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in the country.

Tags

Recommended for you