Kansas State offensive linemen KT Leveston, left, and Cooper Beebe, center, celebrate a touchdown scored by wide receiver Kade Warner during the Wildcats’ 17-10 non-conference loss to Tulane on Sept. 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Football Writers Association of America put three Kansas State football players on its awards watch lists Monday.
Offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston are candidates for the Outland Trophy, which is given each year to the college football’s most outstanding interior lineman. Safety Kobe Savage is on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the best defensive player in the country.
Beebe is on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the second straight season, and the Wildcats are the only Big 12 team with multiple candidates on that list. Savage’s appearance on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list makes it 12 times in the last 13 seasons with a K-State player up for the award.
A 6-foot-4, 335-pound senior, Beebe has started 35 games in his career, and last year started all 14 contests at left guard. His performance there earned him first-team All-America honors from multiple outlets, and he also garnered the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year award.
Leveston, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior, was the Wildcats’ go-to left guard, starting all 14 games there and picking up honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition.
Savage enters his second season with K-State after transferring from Tyler Junior College. An injury cut short his time on the field last year, but he still earned the Big 12’s defensive newcomer of the year award as well as second-team all-conference honors. He racked up a total of 58 tackles — which was fourth on the team — and hauled in three interceptions.