Three Kansas State players were honored Thursday in the Associated Press All-Big 12 teams. Defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert made the AP All-Big 12 first team, while defensive lineman Drew Wiley and running back Deuce Vaughn made the All-Big 12 second team.
For Hubert, it was his second straight season on the first team. He ranked third in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with 8.5 sacks and was also fifth in the league in tackles for loss (13).
Wiley made 24 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his first season as a starter. His totals in tackles for loss and sacks were the most by an interior defensive lineman for the Wildcats since 2017.
Vaughn made the second team both as a running back and an all-purpose player. In doing so, he became the third Wildcat to be named an AP All-Big 12 performer in two positions, following Tyler Lockett (2013 and 2014) and D.J. Reed (2017).
Vaughn rushed for 642 yards and had 1,221 all-purpose yards. Both were K-State freshman records and ranked third in the Big 12 in their respective categories.
He was also one of just two players to record at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, joining Clemson’s Travis Etienne.