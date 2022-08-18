Kansas State soccer grabbed its first lead of the 2022 season in the season-opener versus Northwestern, but was unfortunately failed to keep it through the game's end.
The lead lasted 19 minutes into the second half, but Northwestern's aggressive offense in the second half got them two goals, leaving K-State with a 2-1 at Buser Family Stadium to start off the season.
Within the first six minutes of the first half, freshman Sophia Harlan kicked the ball with the back of her foot after a few bounces from a corner kick to give K-State (0-1) a 1-0 lead. Harlan is the first freshman to score goal in season opener since 2016.
“The ball came in and I saw Adah (Anderson) kick it, and I was like, ‘Do I need to get out of the way, do I need to move’,” Harlan said. “It came right at me. I thought (the ball) was going to go wide, so I just flicked it with my back heel.”
It was the only goal K-State was able to muster in the first half, let alone the game. The hosts had only three shots in the first half and only one on goal.
Northwestern outshot K-State in the first half with six including four shots on goal.
Head coach Mike Dibbini was pleased with how his team played in the game to be able to hold the lead at halftime, but he saw a difference in how his team played after the early goal was scored.
“I felt like we played a really good game,” Dibbini said. “We stuck to the game plan. The biggest lesson that I think we have to take away from this game is when you get a lead, your mindset has to continue to be in attack mode. And we kind of played more of protecting the lead instead of continuing to move forward. I think that kind of put us back on our heels a little bit. We got to learn to not just protect the lead when we get a lead.”
Northwestern was able to control the ball in the second half. The visitors had 12 shots in the second half with seven on goal. K-State had five shots in the second half with one on goal.
“We got to understand that when you score a goal, figure out a way to stay aggressive in the attack,” Dibbini said.
Northwestern was able to get its first goal in the net with 25:41 remaining in the second half to put the game at a 1-1 tie.
Nearly five minutes later with 20:14 remaining in the second half, the visitors took the lead with another goal off a corner kick. The kick sailed to the pack surrounding the goal and Emma Phillips of Northwestern was able to kick the ball from behind into the goal into the net for a 2-1 lead over K-State.
Junior Alaina Werremeyer recorded eight saves for the home Wildcats.
“We needed to find more separation — especially playing a good team like (Northwestern),” Dibbini said. “I was hoping to get one more (goal). Especially when you adjust at half, we knew (Northwestern) was going to come at you a little bit more. But we learn and we move forward. (Northwestern) is a really good team, and there is a lot to take away from this match.”
K-State attempt to bounce back when they host Northern Colorado Sunday at 1 p.m. at Buser Family Park.