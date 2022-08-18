08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-3
Kansas State head women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini directs his team against Missouri State on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park. K-State lost its season opener to Northwestern at home on Thursday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer grabbed its first lead of the 2022 season in the season-opener versus Northwestern, but was unfortunately failed to keep it through the game's end.

The lead lasted 19 minutes into the second half, but Northwestern's aggressive offense in the second half got them two goals, leaving K-State with a 2-1 at Buser Family Stadium to start off the season.

