Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory shoots over Wyoming defenders during the Wildcats’ 71-55 win against the Cowgirls in the second round of the WNIT on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Serena Sundell made two free throws a few moments into the second half to stretch the Kansas State women’s lead over Washington to 10 points. But then everything collapsed and the curtain fell on the season.

The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 38-23 in the final two frames Friday en route to a come-from-behind 55-48 victory in the Super 16 round of the WNIT at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. It was the first time this year K-State has lost after leading at halftime, and as a result, the Wildcats (19-17) wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with an 0-10 record in road matchups.

