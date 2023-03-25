Serena Sundell made two free throws a few moments into the second half to stretch the Kansas State women’s lead over Washington to 10 points. But then everything collapsed and the curtain fell on the season.
The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 38-23 in the final two frames Friday en route to a come-from-behind 55-48 victory in the Super 16 round of the WNIT at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. It was the first time this year K-State has lost after leading at halftime, and as a result, the Wildcats (19-17) wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with an 0-10 record in road matchups.
K-State shot 28% (7-of-25) in the second half, while Washington (18-14) hit a blistering 52% (14-of-27). It was a different story in the first half, as the Wildcats went 40% (10-of-25) and held the Huskies to 23% (6-of-26) shooting to pull out to a 25-17 advantage at the intermission.
The Wildcats were hampered by injury and foul trouble, particularly in the second half. Jaelyn Glenn — one of their best defenders, rebounders and 3-point shooters — left the floor with an apparent ankle injury at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter and didn’t return. Meanwhile, Sundell played most of the second half with three fouls, and Brylee Glenn — another of K-State’s top defensive players — picked up her fourth and went to the bench with 6:22 left in the game.
“We hit that stretch in the third where we just couldn't find anything easy,” said head coach Jeff Mittie in a written statement. “We weren't making good decisions with the ball. ... So when you lose (Jaelyn Glenn), your third-leading scorer, one of your best three-point shooters, we needed somebody to step up and have a big offensive game and we just didn't get enough."
Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and a 5-of-9 clip from 3-point range, while Sundell added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds and four assists. K-State finished the game shooting 34% (17-of-50) overall and 7-of-22 from long distance. It committed 17 turnovers that led to 11 points for Washington. The Wildcats forced 13 Huskies turnovers and converted those into 13 points.
Trinity Oliver and Dalayah Daniels each put up 17 points for Washington, which shot 38% (20-of-53) from the floor and made just one of its 20 3-point tries. The Huskies won the rebounding battle 35-29 and grabbed 11 offensive boards, which they turned into 10 second-chance points compared to K-State’s two.
Mittie said he thought defensively, his team played “well enough to win,” but that Washington’s scoring opportunities from offensive rebounds were devastating.
“We've got to grow up, and it's both ends,” he said. “It's rebound when somebody's looking for somebody else to go do it. It's an offensive play that we call and we don't execute it as well as we need to. Those are areas that we've got to grow up going forward."
The Wildcats fell behind 5-0 early before Sarah Shematsi got them on the board at the 8:13 point of the first period. Jaelyn Glenn got a steal and scored on a fastbreak, and Shematsi later hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 7-7.
Washington took a brief 9-7 advantage with two free throws at the 5:20 mark of the quarter, but K-State outscored the Huskies 7-0 to go ahead 14-9 after one.
Gregory sunk three triples in the second quarter — including two in the last 1:12 of the half — to help the Wildcats go into the locker room on top by eight.
“We were just finding enough offense. It wasn't as if we were clicking on all cylinders,” Mittie said. “Now, this was going to be a low possession game in many ways because they play a lot of games in the low 50s, but I thought Gabby Gregory had a really good look to her. Serena, I think, was starting to get in the flow of things. (Jaelyn Glenn) was starting to get into the flow of things, particularly with just playing together. Ball movement was getting better as the second quarter wore on.”
But after Sundell gave K-State a 27-17 lead 10 seconds into the second half, Washington went on an 11-0 run to go back on top with five minutes left in the third. Rebekah Dallinger converted a traditional 3-point play nine seconds later to give the Wildcats the lead again, and Gregory scored at the 2:28 mark of the period to put K-State ahead 32-30.
The Huskies scored the final seven points of the third to create a 37-32 margin, having outscored the Wildcats 20-7 in the quarter. K-State made just two field goals in the third.
The Wildcats opened the fourth with a 6-0 spurt to make it a one-point game thanks to a Gregory and-1 play and another Shematsi 3-pointer, but Washington responded with six straight points of its own. A Sundell layup with 3:45 left in the game made K-State’s deficit three points, but the Huskies took advantage of Jaelyn Glenn's and Brylee Glenn's absences and notched another 6-0 spree.
The Wildcats never got any closer than six points the rest of the way, and their season came to a close.
It was a year of high highs — such as K-State’s 84-83 upset of then-No. 4 Iowa on Nov. 17 — and low lows — such as its 75-62 loss on Feb. 18 at TCU, a team that entered the contest having lost 26 straight conference games. The Wildcats struggled to a 5-13 record in conference play, but hit their stride in late February and March with victories over Kansas, Texas Tech, Wichita State and Wyoming.
“They should be proud of the games that they won and the growth that they had, because we certainly could have gone the other way with it,” Mittie said. “So it shows the character in there. It shows when you get to the dog days of basketball, when you get to that mid-February part, you can go one of two ways and we were certainly in a position where it was vulnerable to go the other way. And this team didn't do that. They responded. They got some big wins at home and I'm proud of them for that.”
K-State had to deal with the loss of All-America center Ayoka Lee, who underwent season-ending knee surgery in August. While the adverse impact of that can’t be overstated, it allowed for the revelation of Gregory, who transferred from Oklahoma last March and led the Wildcats with 18.5 points per game this year while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.
It also gave the chance for younger players — like sophomores Sundell, Jaelyn Glenn, Brylee Glenn and 6-foot-4 freshman Eliza Maupin — to develop their games, though often through arduous growing pains. But their postseason run to the WNIT Super 16 was an opportunity for more practice and real-game experience, which is something Mittie believes the squad can build off of next season, when everyone except Shematsi and Emilee Ebert is set to return.
"You saw some better things,” Mittie said of his team’s maturation throughout the year. “I think whether it be at the defensive end of being able to correct some things quickly. I saw some things offensively whether we're able to take maybe a bad stretch, but then recovering quickly, (make) another push at somebody. Those are all positive things."