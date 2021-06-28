Kansas State football's momentum on the recruiting trail kept up Monday, as it landed a commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Drake Bequeaith. He's the second pledge in the last three days, joining Nebraska athlete Gage Stenger, who committed Saturday.
That also means that half of K-State's eight commitments in the 2022 cycle have occurred in eight days: Wichita linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi committed on Father's Day, while Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin joined the fold two days later.
Bequeaith announced his commitment Monday afternoon, posting a graphic of himself in a K-State jersey along with a note.
"I would like to thank my family for the constant support and love throughout my life and football career," he wrote. "The continued encouragement has been an amazing factor for me to have this opportunity today. Secondly, I want to thank my coaches at Grapevine High School who have worked day and night to help me become not only a better football player, but a better person in life. I also very much appreciate all of the college coaches and recruiters (who) have reached out and worked with me through this process. Lastly, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this life and opportunity to play football at the next level.
"With that, I am extremely excited to say that I will be committing to Kansas State!"
According to Rivals.com affiliate K-StateOnline, Bequeaith informed the Wildcats' coaching staff of his commitment Friday; he just waited until Monday to publicly announce the decision. K-State offered a scholarship to Bequiath only five days ago, and he quickly committed to the first Power 5 school to come his way. He had offers from two other FBS schools: North Texas and Tulsa.
A 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman, Bequeaith plays left tackle for Grapevine High in Grapevine, Texas. The Texas Sports Writers Association named him an honorable mention for the Class 5A all-state squad last season. He also was a first-team all-district selection as the Mustangs went 10-4 overall (and undefeated in league play) in 2020.
247Sports affiliate GoPowercat noted that Bequeaith's brother, Dylan Bequeaith, already had been offered a preferred walk-on spot by K-State.
Aside from the recent commitments of Bequeaith, Stenger, Loftin and Osunsanmi, the Wildcats have four other pledges in their 2022 class: wide receivers Sterling Lockett and Tyson Struber, athlete Silas Etter and defensive back Colby McCalister.