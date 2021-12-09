Kansas State football’s latest commitment has a notable background: Jalen Klemm, a 2022 offensive line prospect from Pennsylvania, is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Adrian Klemm.
The younger Klemm announced his commitment Thursday, posting a video on his personal Twitter account with the words “COMMITTED” before flashing to a photo of himself in a K-State jersey.
His pledge came together quickly, as Klemm took an official visit to campus last week. It also came barely an hour before the Steelers faced the Minnesota Vikings in a Thursday night game in Minneapolis.
Adrian Klemm, who won three Super Bowl titles during his playing days with the New England Patriots, now tutors Pittsburgh’s offensive lineman.
“He was giving me advice throughout the whole time, making sure I was going to schools and making sure that I was looking for the right things,” Klemm said. “He definitely helped me out a lot for sure. He wanted to make sure that I liked the school and not just the coaches. ... Things can change any day, so he wanted to make sure that I loved the school, so that if the coaches weren’t there anymore that I’d still be happy.”
Both Rivals and 247Sports tabbed Klemm as a three-star prospect. In Rivals’ rankings, he is the No. 51 offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 cycle, and the No. 16 player in Pennsylvania. He’s also ranked No. 16 in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports Composite, though he checks in slightly higher (No. 49) among offensive tackles.
His Rivals (5.7) and 247Sports Composite ratings (0.8739) are the best marks among the Wildcats’ 14 commitments for 2022.
Klemm is one of three offensive line commits in the class along with Drake Bequeaith and John Pastore. The Wildcats other 2022 commitments include athletes Jordan Perry, Silas Etter and Tyson Struber, defensive backs Colby McAlister and VJ Payne, defensive lineman Vaai “Uso” Seumalo, linebackers Jake Clifton and Tobi Osunsanmi, tight end Brayden Loftin and Garrett Oakley and wide receiver Sterling Lockett.