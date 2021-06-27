The Kansas State football program landed its third 2022 prospect in less than a week Saturday, as Nebraska athlete Gage Stenger gave his commitment.
He announced his decision in a note posted on his personal Twitter account.
“First off, I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my football career, from my family, my youth coaches, the whole Millard South community, and everyone behind the scenes,” Stenger wrote. “Without your support and encouragement that pushed me to be where I am today, none of this would be possible. With that being said, I’d like to announce that I’m 100% committed to Kansas State University, where I will continue my athletic and academic career.”
K-State offered a scholarship to Stenger six days before his commitment. He also had offers from Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Illinois State.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Stenger plays for Millard South High School in Omaha, Neb. Though he’s lined up at quarterback for the Patriots, Rivals.com affiliate K-StateOnline wrote that the Wildcats project Stenger as a linebacker at the college level. K-StateOnline likened it to a situation the Wildcats’ staff once had at North Dakota State: Jabril Cox — he eventually transferred to LSU — played quarterback in high school; when he joined the Bison, he moved to linebacker and became one of the best players in the FCS. The Dallas Cowboys selected Cox in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft.
Stenger is a two-star prospect according to Rivals.
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats had two more commitments for their 2022 class: linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi and tight end Brayden Loftin.
With Stenger’s pledge Saturday, K-State now has seven players committed in the 2022 cycle: Osunsanmi, Loftin, Silas Etter, Sterling Lockett, Colby McCalister and Tyson Struber.