Kansas State picked up its second wide receiver commitment in as many weeks Tuesday.
Brenen Hawkins announced his commitment to the Wildcats in a message he posted on Twitter. He joins Florida wideout RJ Garcia, who committed Friday.
"To the coaching staff and affiliates at K-State, thank you for your words of encouragement and choosing me from a large pool of very talented athletes to represent your institution," Hawkins wrote. "Your sense of family and the structure of your athletic program made my decision easy."
"These words of gratitude and love derive from my decision to commit to Kansas State University!!!!"
Hailing from Godley, Texas, Hawkins is 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds. He chose K-State over a pair of other Power 5 offers — coming from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Texas Tech.
Hawkins had 787 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 34 receptions during his sophomore season.
Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Hawkins as a three-star prospect. 247Sports tabbed him the No. 126 player in Texas in the 2021 cycle.
He's the seventh commitment for the Wildcats' 2021 class, along with the aforementioned Garcia and five others: athletes Dorian Stephens and Jayden Williams defenders Davonte Pritchard and Omar Daniels and quarterback Jake Rubley.