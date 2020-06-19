Kansas State football kept up its momentum on the recruiting trail Thursday, landing its third commitment of the week.
Devrin Weathers, a 2021 athlete from Webb City, Mo., gave his commitment to the Wildcats, making the announcement on his personal Twitter page.
"I appreciate all the coaches (who) have recruited me in this process. ... I want to thank the K-State coaching staff for taking their time to recruit me," Weathers wrote. "I'm all in!"
Weathers' commitments come after a pair of pledges Monday: offensive lineman Austin Weiner and defensive lineman Brayden Wood.
It is unclear exactly what position Weathers will play at Kansas State. He could line up on offense or defense; last season at Webb City High, he earned second-team all-state honors in Missouri's Class 4 after rushing for almost 1,400 yards.