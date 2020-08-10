Kansas State football’s 2021 recruiting class grew Sunday. That’s thanks to the commitment of Matthew Langlois, a defensive back from Louisiana.
Langlois announced his commitment on his personal Twitter account.
After thanking God, his family and his coaches, Langlois gave his pledge.
“Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me throughout this process and have given me an opportunity to play for their program,” Langlois wrote. “After much thought and consideration, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University! Go Cats!”
A 6-foot, 180-pound athlete, Langlois had a plethora of other offers from Power 5 schools, including Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia. But he ended up becoming the 14th commitment of the 2021 cycle for the Wildcats.
Langlois, who is expected to line up at safety for K-State, plays at Catholic of Point Coupee in New Roads, Louisiana.
He is ranked as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Langlois is the No. 68 athlete and the No. 31 prospect in Louisiana in 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.