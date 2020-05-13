Kansas State football added to its 2021 class Wednesday, with Georgia defensive back Omar Daniels giving his pledge.
Daniels, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, announced his commitment on his personal Twitter account. He began by thanking his parents, family, friends and current and former coaches, as well as the college coaches who have recruited him. Daniels committed to K-State over Colorado, Memphis and Arkansas State, among others.
He just felt the Wildcats were the best fit.
"I want to thank the K-State coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play for such an outstanding program!" Daniels wrote. "With that being said ... I am committed to Kansas State University."
Daniels committed without ever having visited Manhattan. K-State's campus, as is the case with many others throughout the country, has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States. Still, even without the ability to tour the facilities or talk to the Wildcats' coaching staff in-person, Daniels' commitment came together quickly.
K-State offered him May 4; just nine days later, Daniels committed.
Daniels told Rivals.com recruiting analyst Chad Simmons that K-State head coach Chris Klieman and cornerbacks coach Van Malone played major roles in his recruitment.
"The main reasons I picked them was how I connected with the coaches," Daniels said. "They stayed in touch with me almost every day. Coach Malone and I got real close and Coach Klieman and I got close, too. They sent me videos that show they focus on education, then they showed me stuff on the weight room and nutrition, so those things really caught my attention, too.
"How I got along with the coaches, how they recruited me, and me just trusting them was most important, though."
Daniels, who stars for Colquitt High in Moultrie, Ga., is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals.
Daniels was the Wildcats' seventh commitment in the 2021 cycle — for a brief period, anyway. Barely an hour after Daniels' pledge, JUCO linebacker DeShawn Page, who committed to K-State last week, announced he no longer was part of the class.
"I'm decommited," Page wrote on his personal Twitter account. "NO INTERVIEWS please and thank you!"
The news didn't come as a surprise. Included at the end of Page's commitment message last week was a disclaimer, stating that his recruitment “will stay open to any and all programs until further notice.”
With Page's departure, K-State now has six 2021 commitments: Daniels joins athletes Dorian Stephens (Stilwell) and Jayden Williams (Des Moines, Iowa), defender Davonte Pritchard (Gardner), offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff (Rose Hill) and Colorado quarterback Jake Rubley.