Following Kansas State volleyball's two road wins at West Virginia last week, two Wildcat players were recognized by the Big 12 for weekly awards.
Abigail Archibong was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following a career-high night last Thursday, when she recorded 10 total blocks in Kansas State's win over the Mountaineers. She is the first player in the Big 12 to have double-digit blocks in a game this season.
She is now second in the conference in blocks per set, averaging 1.32.
Jayden Nembhard was also recognized, earning Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors.
Nembhard registered a league-best 43 kills in the two matches. She recorded the highest single-match total Thursday when she tallied 24 kills.
She also had eight blocks and five digs over the two games.
These are the first weekly conference honors either player has earned. They will return to the court Friday when Kansas State hosts Texas.