Former Kansas State linebacker Justin Hughes picks up a fumble during a game against Texas Tech in Nov. 2018 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hughes will play for the Michigan Panthers in the relaunched USFL this weekend.
Former Kansas State football players Abdul Beecham and Justin Hughes will take the field this weekend in the debut of the relaunched United States Football League.
Beecham will represent the Pittsburgh Maulers as they match up against the Tampa Bay Bandits at 7 p.m. Sunday on Fox Sports 1. Hughes will compete for the Michigan Panthers, who will play the Houston Gamblers at 11 a.m. Sunday on NBC.
Beecham, 25, played offensive line for the Wildcats from 2016 to 2018, appearing in 33 games and making 29 starts. The Maulers drafted Beecham 44th overall in the USFL Supplemental Draft on March 10.
Linebacker Hughes wore a K-State uniform from 2017 to 2020 and racked up 72 tackles in 28 games. The 26-year-old was the seventh pick of the 21st round.
Both players identify themselves as NFL free agents in their social media profiles. USFL active roster players will make $45,000 this season, with $850 bonuses for each win and a $10,000 bonus for winning the league championship.
The USFL is not officially affiliated with the league of the same name that existed for three seasons in the 1980s but owns its trademarks. Fox Sports owns the league, which consists of eight teams.
All 10 weeks of regular-season games in 2022 will be played at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The postseason will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in late June and early July.
The USFL is the third spring professional outdoor football league to launch in the past four years. The Alliance of American Football folded after playing eight weeks in 2019 while the XFL ended its inaugural season in 2020 after five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL plans to relaunch in 2023.
Beecham and Hughes join other former Wildcats playing in professional leagues other than the NFL. Running back William Powell and wide receivers Brandon Banks, Randall Evans and Dalton Schoen are currently in the Canadian Football League.