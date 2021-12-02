The Kansas State football program earned plenty of recognition from Big 12 coaches for their play this fall. The conference office on Thursday announced the All-Big 12 teams — voted on by the league’s coaches — with 16 Wildcats landing across the first-, second- and honorable mention teams.
K-State had four first-team representatives: defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, wide receiver Malik Knowles (selected as a kick return) and defensive back Russ Yeast.
Anudike-Uzomah also was the Big 12 co-Defensive lineman of the Year, sharing the award with Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV.
Running back Deuce Vaughn and fullback Jax Dineen earned second-team nods.
The Wildcats had nine players on the honorable mention list, including offensive linemen Noah Johnson and Josh Rivas, defensive tackle Eli Huggins, linebackers Cody Fletcher and Daniel Green, defensive backs Julius Brents, Jahron McPherson, and Reggie Stubblefield and punter Ty Zentner.
In addition to his first-team kick returner selection, Knowles was an honorable mention pick as a receiver.
K-State players also earned votes for the various individual awards, including Anudike-Uzomah (defensive player of the year), Knowles (special teams player of the year), Vaughn (offensive player of the year), Yeast (defensive newcomer of the year) and defensive end Nate Matlack (defensive freshman of the year),
Anudike-Uzomah is the fourth Wildcat to win the conference’s defensive lineman of the year honor since the Big 12 began giving out the award in 2006. Prior to Anudike-Uzomah, Jordan Willis was the last K-State recipient of the trophy in 2016.
This fall, Anudike-Uzomah ranks second in the Big 12 — and ninth nationally — in sacks (11.0), while he leads all FBS players in forced fumbles (six). His sack total includes a single-game school-record tying 4.0 against TCU; he also forced two fumbles that day.
Knowles’ selection marks the 15th time in the 26-year existence of the Big 12 — including the eighth time in the last nine years — that a Wildcat was the league’s first-team kick return. He ranks first nationally in kickoff-return average (32.9 yards per return) and touchdowns (2). He scored on a 99-yard return at Oklahoma State and added a 93 yarder versus Oklahoma the following week.
A Kansas City, Kan., native, Beebe is the lone freshman or sophomore to earn a spot on the first team. He is the first Wildcat to land that honor since Dalton Risner in 2018. Beebe is the first freshman or sophomore to do so since Risner also accomplished the feat in 2016. Beebe has started all 12 games at left tackle this season, but he also has spent time at right guard when needed.
A transfer from Louisville, Yeast leads the Big 12 with 13 passes defended this fall. His three interceptions are tied for most in the conference. He had four passes defended against West Virginia, the most in a single game by any Big 12 player in 2021.
Vaughn is one of only two FBS players — and the only one in the league — with more 1,000-plus yards rushing and 400-plus receiving yards this fall. A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn’s 144.1 scrimmage yards per game ranks second in the Big 12, and is No. 5 nationally. His 1,258 rushing yards during the regular season are third most in the Big 12. He also has eight 100-yard rushing outing, entering K-State’s bowl game on a streak of five consecutive.
Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen was a key part in helping Vaughn and the ground game this fall at fullback. He has started seven games this season, catching four passes for 16 yards and logging one rushing attempt for 2 yards.
K-State wrapped up its regular season with a 7-5 record, and will learn its postseason assignment Sunday night.