With a runner on second and third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Friay, Kansas State trailed UC Irvine 5-2 with Dominic Johnson up to bat. The Wildcats needed a big hit, and he came through, sending a missile into the bullpen in left field.
That set the tone for K-State as it scored 11 runs on 10 hits in the inning, propelling the Wildcats to a 13-8 win at Tointon Family Stadium Friday.
“That wasn’t a good win, that was a great win,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “We did a lot of things that good teams do. We played from behind, we took the lead and we expanded (the lead). We had a lot of people contribute, which speaks to the depth of our program and our bench. No. 1 through No. 9 contributed in our lineup. Brady Day came off the bench and got two big hits in one inning.”
In the top of the second inning, hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead.
K-State (20-17, 3-9 Big 12) responded in the bottom of the third inning as Jeff Heinrich hit a solo home run to tie the game.
UC Irvine (21-14, 9-6 Big West) built a three-run lead in the top of the fourth and fifth inning. A two-run home run in the fourth along with a fielders’ choice at third base allowed the visitors to score three runs. An RBI single in the fifth inning gave UC Irvine a 5-2 lead.
The Wildcats inched a run closer in the bottom of the sixth inning as Nick Goodwin hit an RBI double to score Dominic Johnson.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Wildcats took complete control of the game.
Brady Day and Jeff Heinrich got on base and advanced to second and third base with one out. Dominic Johnson got the fans in Tointon Family Stadium to their feet with a hard-hit line drive home run to left field that landed behind the fence in K-State’s bullpen.
“I was sitting on the pitch, and I got the slider on the first pitch, and I was able to hit it,” he said.
Not only did it tie the game, but it instilled a high energy in K-State’s dugout as the Wildcats scored eight more runs in the inning.
“The game was over,” Johnson said. “We were going to win. I knew for a fact we were going to win that game. We were all ready to go. It was electric to say the least.”
The energy and momentum of the game flipped in favor of the Wildcats after UC Irvine starting pitcher Nick Pinto limited the Wildcats to two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 inning.
“(Dominic Johnson’s first home run) was it – that was the game changer right there,” Hughes said. “We started getting close to having momentum. That tipped it over the top and put (the momentum) in our dugout. Big hit in a big moment right there. That got us going. That was the key to the whole game. Every game, there is a point where the dagger comes out, and that was it.”
Nick Goodwin hit an RBI double to score Cole Johnson. Justin Mitchell hit a single to score Dylan Phillips and Goodwin. Day hit a single to score Josh Nicoloff and Dominic Hughes.
To cap off the scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dominic Johnson got another plate appearance and hit another three-run home run to make it an 11-run inning.
“I honestly blacked out,” Dominic Johnson said on his second home run. “That was surreal. That put some insurance on the board. An 11-run inning: that is unbelievable. It was big for us.”
K-State held a 13-5 lead after the seventh inning.
It was the first time since 1988 that a Wildcat hit two home runs in the same inning.
UC Irvine scored three runs off of two home runs against German Fajardo in the top of the ninth inning, and then Dylan Phillips switched from first base to pitcher to record the final two outs of the game to secure the win.