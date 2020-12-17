Kansas State's football program has 10 players spread across the All-Big 12 teams voted on by the league's coaches. The teams were announced Thursday.
Freshman running back Deuce Vaughn led the way. The Texas native won the conference's Offensive Freshman of the Year award, becoming only the second Wildcat (Tyler Lockett in 2011) to achieve that feat. Vaughn also was named to the All-Big 12 second team at running. He's the first Wildcat true freshman in the Big 12 era to ever earn first- or second-team honors on offense.
Fourth-year junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert was a first-team selection on defense. He was one of only three players, along with Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi, to be a unanimous pick to the first team. Hubert also earned votes for the conference's Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year awards.
Third-year sophomore receiver Phillip Brooks was named to the first team at returner, marking the 14th time in the Big 12's 25-year history — and the seventh time in eight years — that a K-State player earned the spot.
K-State placed three on the second team: Vaughn, tight end Briley Moore and offensive lineman Noah Johnson.
Placekicker Blake Lynch, defensive back Jahron McPherson, linebacker Elijah Sullivan and defensive tackle Drew Wiley were honorable mentions.
Wildcats also earned votes for various positional awards: Johnson (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Moore (Offensive Newcomer of the Year) and Brock Monty (Special Teams Player of the Year).
Coaches’ All-Big 12 Teams (Kansas State)
- Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year: Deuce Vaughn (RB).
- First Team: Phillip Brooks (KR/PR), Wyatt Hubert (DL).
- Second Team: Deuce Vaughn (RB), Briley Moore (FB), Noah Johnson (OL).
- Honorable Mention: Wyatt Hubert (Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year), Blake Lynch (PK), Jahron McPherson (DB), Brock Monty (Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year), Briley Moore (Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Noah Johnson (Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year), Elijah Sullivan (LB), Drew Wiley (DL).