Before Sunday’s game against Oklahoma, Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie called the Sooners “a tough guard.” During K-State’s 90-81 loss to the Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center, the Wildcats made defending Oklahoma look even tougher.
Oklahoma shot 59.7% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in its regular-season finale. K-State knew the Sooners, who entered Sunday as the Big 12’s top 3-point shooting team (36.5 percent on 21 attempts per game) were dangerous from deep, but Oklahoma’s offensive outburst was rooted in more than just hot jump-shooting.
The Sooners scored 50 points in the paint, prompting Mittie to classify the Oklahoma loss as K-State’s worst defensive performance of the season. Need proof? Before Sunday, the Wildcats were 31-1 when scoring 80 points under Mittie.
Make it 31-2.
“I think OU did a good job moving the ball today, and when they got into their iso stuff, we had trouble guarding them individually,” Mittie said. “When that happens, you’re usually behind some things. Maybe you’re having two players playing well, but the other three aren’t shifting or rotating like they need to.
“I think we had a lot of that today.”
With 5:33 to play, Oklahoma guard Maddi Williams scored the latest in a long line of Sooner layups to put Oklahoma up 75-69. That was the beginning of a 12-2 run that spanned 2:32 seconds. Gabby Gregory’s layup with 3:01 remaining put the Sooners up 90-76 and put the game out of reach.
Ayoka Lee, who scored 37 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 31, dominated again with 33 points and 13 rebounds (eight offensive). Lee finished with four fouls but still played 35 minutes.
“Her fouls today I don’t have a problem with,” Mittie said. “We’ve had some issues on some over-the-backs she needs to give up on, but she had three times today where she was trying to plug a hole and take a charge. We’ll take that.”
Senior Sydney Goodson followed Lee’s lead with a career-high 22 points on a career-high six 3-pointers. Goodson’s hot shooting helped space the floor for Lee, but the rest of the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of the open floor.
Christianna Carr scored 14 points but shot 6-of-15 from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3-point range. Wildcats not named Lee or Goodson combined to shoot 10-35 overall and 3-18 from deep.
Mittie said K-State has struggled to find a healthy scoring balance all season, and he attributes it to a lack of ball movement. That sounds strange to say about a team that, according to HerHoopsStats.com, ranks fifth nationally in assisted shot rate (71.9 percent). But Mittie believes numbers like that are heavily skewed by dump-offs to Lee, who finishes most everything she catches.
“Our guards have to play together better,” Mittie said. “That’s been a challenge for us. I think what happens is you have a player in rhythm, but you don’t necessarily have a team in rhythm. That’s been where we have struggled in trying to put together a game where maybe everybody shoots it solidly.
“If I go back and chart the assists, I’m gonna say a good portion of them are to Lee and not enough are too each other.”
The numbers support Mittie’s theory: of K-State’s 19 assists on Sunday, nine were to Lee. And with the Big 12 tournament beginning Thursday, the Wildcats don’t have a ton of time to massage kinks.
Then again, K-State’s offense wasn’t the problem against Oklahoma. The Wildcats’ defensive lapses are the main reason they dropped from ninth to 10th place in the Big 12 standings Sunday.
Mittie is far more concerned about correcting those ahead of Thursday’s matchup with 7-seed Texas Tech. If K-State wins, it will play West Virginia on Friday.
Maybe that’s the silver lining in Sunday’s porous defensive showing: with the loss to Oklahoma, the Wildcats avoided Baylor’s half of the bracket. Now K-State won’t see the Bears unless both teams they advance to the Big 12 championship game.
But as Mittie pointed out, the last-place Wildcats have plenty of hurdles to clear before reaching that point. They won’t be going anywhere playing defense like they did against Oklahoma.
“I think everybody wants to make a run,” Mittie said. “But I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow to see if we can guard anybody.”