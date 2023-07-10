K-State track and field adds new pole vault coach Staff reports Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now K-State heptathlete Ariel Okorie (left) talks with head coach Cliff Rovelto (right) during a meet in Manhattan in 2021. Staff photo by David Mayes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State track and field added a new assistant coach Monday to its roster.Ethan Bray, a three-time All-American pole vaulter for South Dakota from 2016 to 2021, was hired by Wildcat director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto.Bray, a native of Fishers, Indiana, will work with the K-State pole vaulters and aid in recruiting.“I’m very excited to be joining this track and field program and working with the incredible coaching staff and student-athletes,” Bray said in a written statement.At South Dakota, he was a two-time indoor Summit League champion and finished third in the outdoor NCAA Championship and fifth in the indoor his senior year.After graduation, he joined the South Dakota staff as the director of operations in August of 2022.Bray joins a Wildcat track team that qualified three players for the NCAA Outdoor Championship meet last season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News OUR NEIGHBORS | Former MLB first round draft pick helps shape Manhattan baseball talent CLIFT | Latest 'Indiana Jones' gives us old-fashioned action sequences Accuser who called Kevin Spacey 'vile sexual predator' admits he joked about incident County commissioners allow Friends of Zeandale Community into the parks program Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues K-State track and field adds new pole vault coach Georgia Tech's Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekManhattan house fire causes $55,000 in damageFormer preschool nurse gets life sentence for child sex crimes'Better than ever' | Wamego hosts thousands for fireworks show and festivalTwo Manhattan junior golfers qualify for national tournamentCity commission to vote on 9.5% property tax increaseK-State exploring sale of naming rights for Bramlage Coliseum2 area students named National Merit ScholarsKevin Costner ‘accusing Christine Baumgartner of demanding nearly $250k in child support for her plastic surgery’FROM THE PUBLISHER | The "For-Rent" Coliseum Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.