202105014_big12_track_0032.jpg
K-State heptathlete Ariel Okorie (left) talks with head coach Cliff Rovelto (right) during a meet in Manhattan in 2021.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Kansas State track and field added a new assistant coach Monday to its roster.

Ethan Bray, a three-time All-American pole vaulter for South Dakota from 2016 to 2021, was hired by Wildcat director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto.

