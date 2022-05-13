A couple of Kansas State athletic fields will get a facelift starting this summer.
Mammoth Sports Construction announced Wednesday it would begin work on the field turf at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Tointon Family Stadium and the new indoor and outdoor football practice facility.
“We could not be more excited to build world-class playing surfaces for Wildcat student-athletes and fans,” said Jake Farrant, president of Mammoth Sports Construction, in a written release. “K-State will always hold a special place in our heart because it was our first big turf project. We’re thrilled to get crews back to Manhattan.”
The turf at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be replaced following the 2022 season, while the indoor and outdoor practice fields will be replaced starting Aug. 1.
Turf removal and reinstallation at Tointon Family Stadium will begin Aug. 3.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Mammoth to install the newest FieldTurf product in our indoor practice facility, in addition to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and Tointon Family Stadium,” said K-State athletic director Gene Taylor. “With our goal of providing the best student-athlete experience possible, these field products are the best in the country, and I know our student-athletes will have the safest and most state-of-the-art surface to perform at very high levels.”