Kansas State soccer got a season-opening 1-0 scrimmage win over Missouri State Saturday afternoon at Buser Family Park.
It was sophomore Adah Anderson that got the Wildcats on the board.
The goal came within the first two minutes of the game. The Wildcats had the ball inside Missouri States’ goal box, Alayiah El-Naggar hit a ball in the air toward the middle of the field in the goal box and Anderson headbutted the ball into the net.
“Gives us some confidence,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “I wished we would have stretched the game… We can’t get comfortable. We had some moments (the ball) hit the crossbar once or twice. That is why we play these early season games to figure it out and get better. Figure out the combinations. We definitely have the weapons and we have players, we just got to figure out the lineups.”
K-State had 21 total shots in the game with eight being on goal, and only was able to convert one into a goal.
Dibbini said finding a way to get more ball in the opponent’s net is not a concern at this point in the season, but he did say he expected more goals to come in this game after scoring the first goal so quickly.
“I was thinking it was going to come, but it did not come,” Dibbini said. “That is something we can take away from this (scrimmage). We got to be able to put teams away and stretch the lead.”
After spending the week practicing defense to prepare for this scrimmage, the Wildcats put on a splendid defensive performance. K-State held Missouri State to a total of five shots, with four being shots on goal and no goals.
“We stressed to them if we don't allow the other teams to concede goals, we will have a chance in every single game,” Dibbini said. “That is our focus from day one. We are going to try to limit goals against us. Then we will start building on the offense.”
Alaina Werremeyer got the start at goalkeeper and played at the end of the game as Dibbini said they began and started the game with playing time experience. With senior goalkeeper Rachel Harris healthy, Dibbini said nothing is set at the position at this time.
Other than having four players inactive for this scrimmage, Dibbini got every player on the roster playing time.
The Wildcats now travel to Wyoming for an exhibition on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
