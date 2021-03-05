Kansas State baseball earned its fifth straight win Friday, beating Eastern Illinois 6-3 at Tointon Family Stadium.
Starting pitcher Jordan Wicks earned his second win after throwing six scoreless innings.
Wicks allowed five hits and retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.
He also held Eastern Illinois hitless (0-for-5) with runners in scoring position.
“(He had) a pretty good mix,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said of Wicks in a release. “He had the fastball with the velocity early on, and (was working) both sides of the plate. The changeup was great to the right handers. Everything came off the fastball tonight and being able to work both sides of the plate.”
Zach Kokoska knocked in two runs, including one on the solo home run he hit to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning. Kokoska has hit two home runs this season and 11 in his K-State career. Kokoska added to the Wildcats’ lead again in the fifth, when he and Dylan Phillips each notched RBI doubles.
K-State’s bullpen surrendered three runs in the eighth, but closer Tyler Eckberg earned his third save of the season in the ninth.
“We made a couple of mistakes up in the zone, they took advantage of it and got back in the game,” Hughes said. “I’m still a little bit frustrated with what we’re doing offensively. I just have really high expectations for our guys offensively. (We had) ten hits and we feel good about a win, but every time we go out there we’re trying to get Big 12 ready.”
Game 2 of the three-game series is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.