Kansas State needed to have superb hitting Sunday afternoon to defeat New Mexico.
Starting pitcher Connor McCullough struggled on the mound for the Wildcats. In just three innings, McCullough gave up 10 hits and six runs.
The strong hitting took over the spotlight and made McCullough’s shaky start irrelevant.
K-State set a season high for runs scored, dropping New Mexico 17-8 win at Tointon Family Stadium.
It also was a milestone win for K-State head coach Pete Hughes, who picked up the 700th victory of his career.
“Difficult game to coach in, probably fun to play in," said Hughes, whose team improved to 13-6. “The conditions (were) classic early spring Kansas wind. You coach it like it’s a one-run game, even with the seven-run lead in the fifth and sixth innings. It felt like it was a one-run game. Hats off to our pitchers for grinding it out and understanding the big picture. Got some great performances."
The Lobos (6-10) scored in the top of the first inning, putting two runs across the plate. They were in position to do more damage with the bases loaded and two outs, but McCullough recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
The hosts followed up in the bottom half of the inning with five runs. The top three hitters in the lineup got on base, and then cleanup hitter Dylan Phillips ripped a double into right-center field to clear the bases for a 3-1 lead.
“The first pitch in the at-bat, it was a breaking ball or fastball down. I was seeing (the ball) really well, so I decided to get after the next one I saw,” Phillips said. “It was good for us to respond right back, to get our offense going and get us in the offensive frame of mind to know we are going to score a lot of runs.”
New Mexico’s starting pitcher Tristin Lively was not able to record an out in his start. He was replaced after Phillip’s double after throwing only 17 pitches.
“I was really worried about Lively, because he was awesome against us in Arizona,” Hughes said. “That is something I have challenged our offense with: I wanted to see us knock on a starter — a quality arm — to get into their bullpen early. We have not done that too many times this year. That was my challenge before the weekend, and they answered.”
Two more RBI singles by Daniel Carinci and Dylan Caplinger brought in two more runs to make it a five-run first inning.
The Lobos responded in the top of the second inning: a two-run home run made it a 5-4 game and then a fielder’s choice allowed a runner from third base to score to knot the game at 5-all.
The Wildcats answered again in the bottom of the inning. Cameron Thompson got the inning going with a hard-hit line drive to left-center field. And Phillips hit the ball to deep center field for a two-run home run to put the hosts on top 8-5.
In the top of the third inning, the visitors cut the deficit to 8-6 with an RBI single to right field.
But K-State's Zach Kokoska stretched the lead again, thanks to a grand slam over the right-center field wall.
“It felt amazing (to hit),” said Kokoska, whose homer made it 12-6 in the Wildcats' favor. “I think it was my first one in my baseball career. It is an unreal feeling. It was even more awesome to hit that to help my team win. (It) gave us that jump and run to make the pitchers more uncomfortable and to feel good at the plate and to know they can do the same.”
McCullough was relieved after the third inning. Relief pitcher Caleb Littlejim pitched one inning and then Eric Torres pitched three innings to help K-State maintain its lead.
“The most underrated performance was Torres coming in and settling things down,” Hughes said. “Stopping the momentum from across the field.”
In the fifth inning, the hosts got another home run, this one from Nick Goodwin, to left field to make it a 13-6 lead.
K-State went on to score four of the game's final six runs to win by nine.
With a stellar offensive performance, the Wildcats have game against Wichita State on Tuesday, and then begin Big 12 play with a weekend three-game series on the road against Oklahoma State.
“This is exactly what we want,” Kokoska said. “We are Big 12 ready. We have been working to get this level up to this point. In Big 12 play we will be firing on all cylinders pitching staff wise and hitting wise. We are ready, and we are ready to get into it.”