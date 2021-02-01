Undergraduate and graduate students in Kansas State University’s College of Architecture, Planning & Design have been recognized for their skills in the art of photography through the college’s annual Thomas A. Tyler/Answers Inc. environmental design photo contest.
The competition was open to all students in the College of Architecture, Planning & Design and five entries were selected to receive recognition. Thomas A. Tyler, a 1974 K-State interior architecture graduate, and his firm, Answers Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, sponsored the competition’s prizes. Each first-place award earned $200 and $250 for best in show.
Competition winners were:
• Alejandro Dowling, fifth-year architecture student, Liberty, Missouri, first place in the black and white category for “The Gods’ Response,” first place in the landscape category for “Dude, where are my keys” and best in show for “The Gods’ Response.”
• James Ryan, fifth-year landscape architecture student, Kansas City, Missouri, first place in the other subject matter category for “Values & Perceptions.”
• Jacob Frazier, fifth-year architecture student, Wildwood, Missouri, first place in the other subject matter category for “Colosseo di Notte.”
• Colby Miller, third-year architecture student, Overland Park, first place in the exterior architecture category for “Library.”
• Alayna Girard, first-year environmental design student, Manhattan, first place in the interior and architectural details category for “Red Poppies.”
All submissions will be on display in the Cassias Gallery in Regnier Hall until Feb. 15.