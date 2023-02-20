Vehicle hits county office building Staff reports Feb 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A car hit and damaged a county office building on Friday.According to reports, a vehicle jumped the parking stall block and struck the south entrance area of the Geary County Office Building at 200 E. Eighth St.Officials said no one was injured. No one is allowed in the building until crews have completed repairs.Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher said it is likely the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake while parking the vehicle.The building was closed Monday for President’s Day but will be open Tuesday. People can enter through the north entrance.This is the second incident of this type at the office building in recent months, and Ascher said the commission will have to begin discussions on barriers to protect the facility. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest News LAST HURRAH | KSU's Ahearn Fieldhouse hosts final athletic event after 72 years of service Mary Vanier named citizen of the year; two others also honored at chamber annual meeting Local legislators talk flat tax proposal, education vouchers at Legislative Coffee session 5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Baldwin shooting case Justin Aaron set to perform at opera house Police report for Feb. 20, 2023 Topeka woman arrested following high-speed chase in snow Vehicle hits county office building Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm warning in effect for Manhattan area as 4-8 inches of snow possibleOUR NEIGHBORS | Arrow Coffee owners have vision of sharing special products with publicKent DickMan arrested for criminal trespass at local schools, preschoolRCPD: Threat to Manhattan High School not credible; officers on hand for school dismissalRCPD arrests 3 after finding fentanyl pills during search warrantJason AvilaKathryn RichardsonRandy HayesMissouri man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-70 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.