The USD 475 Geary County school board is revisiting the possibility of building a new early childhood center.
Operations director David Wild said none of the sites that the district has looked at for the Early Childhood Center so far were viable options, but with the help of board vice president Kristy Haden, he said the district may have found a suitable location.
Wild said Haden suggested looking at property south of Strauss Boulevard on Ethan Lane. The property is owned by the city. Haden said she spoke to the city and discovered that area inside the loop of Ethan Lane is 18 acres, which is a large enough area for an early childhood center. She said there is also property that could be looked at outside of that loop.
Haden said there are sewer and water lines next to the property, and roadways already exist. She said currently another entity is looking at the property, so the board will know after Aug. 1 whether that piece of land is still a possibility for the early childhood center.
“It’s a good site, I think,” Wild said. “I reached out to Google Earth and then the architects to ask them to start doing a feasibility assessment. I have not gotten that back yet, but as soon as I get it back, I will let the board know.”
More than 1,400 children ages 3 and 4 would qualify to attend school at the center. Phase 1, he said, would just be a little larger than what the district is currently serving, but from that point forward, officials would design a building that lets them expand as money becomes available.
“The attraction of a state-of-the-art early childhood center that meets the needs of 3- and 4-year-olds for no fee would be a magnet for Fort Riley — those soldiers with young families — and for the community, for school district personnel, for hospital personnel, just about everybody could benefit from this,” Wild said.
Wild said the first phase of the center would likely include about 15 classrooms, and the district would continue to use the satellite locations. The district would incrementally move toward an end goal of about 40 classrooms.