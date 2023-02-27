Unified School District 475 has solidified its academic calendar for the coming school year.

In October 2022, the Unified School District 475 Board of Education set priorities for the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to Superintendent Reginald Eggleston, these priorities included a minimum of six five-day student attendant weeks each quarter, a minimum of one professional development day per quarter and a minimum of five additional student contact days on each level on the calendar.

