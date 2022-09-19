Moran

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Manhattan Republican seeking reelection to a third term against Democrat Mark Holland of Kansas City, Kansas, says potential voters he met on the campaign trail were anxious about border security and inflation.

TOPEKA — Jerry Moran arrived in the political epicenter of U.S. politics a quarter century ago to represent western Kansas in the House before transitioning to the Senate.

Moran, the Republican seeking reelection to another six-year term in November, built a grassroots reputation for annually visiting 69 counties of the 1st District as a representative and all 105 counties in two-year cycles as a senator. He said hundreds of town hall gatherings — a favorite part of the job — kept him grounded in terms of understanding constituents’ views. Every conversation, he said, was a learning opportunity.

