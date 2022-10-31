Truck driver killed after being pinned between semi trucks in Junction City Staff reports Oct 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A truck driver died Wednesday morning in Junction City when his semi-truck started rolling, and he was pinned between it and another semi.Major Willie Washington 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck at 7 a.m. at 3210 S. U.S. Highway 77 when the truck started rolling forward.According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Washington attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned between his truck's power unit and another semi trailer.Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.Kansas Highway Patrol had no other information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Riley County reports 2,748 advance votes so far Some Riley County residents receive texts with wrong voter information Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee Police report for Oct. 31, 2022 Truck driver killed after being pinned between semi trucks in Junction City SPOOKY PUPS | Howl and Prowl brings costumed canines to City Park Howard, Zentner win Big 12 weekly honors Big 12 agrees to TV extension with ESPN and Fox securing post-Texas, Oklahoma future Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside No. 22 K-State's historic shutout of No. 9 Oklahoma StateFive Manhattan teens arrested after two guns, drugs found in traffic stopOUR NEIGHBORS | Music and cooking a life's passion for Little Grill ownerWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crashJoe, Keenan Schartz leading dream season as head coach, QBManhattan High cruises past Wichita North 71-7K-State nuclear reactor shut down because of unidentified corrosionInjuries loom heading into Oklahoma State gameNo. 22 K-State, Howard triumphs in historic shunting of No. 9 Oklahoma StateFormer USD 383 preschool nurse pleads not guilty for 27 child sex crimes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Taco Bell - Now 3x5 ICDD Mental Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.