Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a Topeka woman after a high-speed chase across two counties in blizzard-like conditions.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11:20 a.m., officials were working an accident on Interstate 70 at mile marker 310, when a white SUV passed them and nearly hit a patrol vehicle. A deputy was seated inside. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you