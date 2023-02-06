Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community.

Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health system and supports the mission of Stormont Vail Health in improving the health of the patients and communities it serves Amy Burns, president and executive director, Stormont Vail Foundation, noted that a record number of requests were made for charitable funds for 2023.

Recommended for you