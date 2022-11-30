11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-16
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah tackles Kansas running back Devin Neal during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year by conference coaches.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Led by player of the year awards for Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cooper Beebe, Kansas State football hauled in 17 All-Big 12 honors as voted on by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.

Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is seventh player in school history, and the first since fellow defensive lineman of the year Jordan Willis in 2016, to earn the distinction.

