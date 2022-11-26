11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-3
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) is swarmed by Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19), safety Drake Cheatum (21), linebacker Daniel Green (22) and cornerback Julius Brents during their Big 12 Conference game Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats beat the Jayhawks, 47-27.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A competitive Sunflower Showdown materialized for a half, but melted away with the insistent rain Saturday in Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over Kansas.

The win not only extended the Wildcats’ winning streak in the series to 14, but it also secured a trip for K-State to the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday in Arlington versus TCU.

