Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer corrals the ball in front of Colorado State midfielder Kaitlyn Abrams during the Wildcats’ 3-0 non-conference win over the Rams on Thursday at Buser Family Park. On Saturday, K-State fell 2-0 at South Dakota State.
Kansas State soccer was shut out for the first time this season Sunday afternoon, falling 2-0 at South Dakota State.
The blanking saw the end to a school record streak of eight straight games with a score for the Wildcats (4-4-1).
"We had some chances today," head coach Mike Dibbini said in a written statement. "They were a very good team and you could tell that they're very tough and very good at home. We just didn't do enough today against a very good team, but we competed hard. They capitalized on their chances and we didn't it."
Both team were scoreless coming out of halftime when South Dakota State (6-0-3) made their first goal of the day in the 50th minute on a left-footed shot from the top right corner of K-State's 18-yard box.
The goal ended K-State junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer's consecutive shutout streak at 295 minutes and 34 seconds.
The Jackrabbits, who have won an incredible 37 straight matches on their home pitch, added an insurance goal in the 65th minute.
The Wildcats were outshot 16-to-8 by South Dakota State.
Werremeyer ended the game with five totals saves. It was her 15th career match with five or more saves.
The Wildcats head into the conference portion of the schedule on Thursday when K-State faces Iowa State at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.