Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer corrals the ball in front of Colorado State midfielder Kaitlyn Abrams during the Wildcats’ 3-0 non-conference win over the Rams on Thursday at Buser Family Park. On Saturday, K-State fell 2-0 at South Dakota State. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer was shut out for the first time this season Sunday afternoon, falling 2-0 at South Dakota State. 

The blanking saw the end to a school record streak of eight straight games with a score for the Wildcats (4-4-1). 

