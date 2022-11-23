The Kansas State men are bringing home some hardware after wrapping up three wins in three days with a come-from-behind 61-59 victory over LSU in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (6-0) trailed by double-digits with a little more than 15 minutes to play in the game, but managed to find a way to fight their way back and sneak out with a last second win.

