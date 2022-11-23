The Kansas State men are bringing home some hardware after wrapping up three wins in three days with a come-from-behind 61-59 victory over LSU in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (6-0) trailed by double-digits with a little more than 15 minutes to play in the game, but managed to find a way to fight their way back and sneak out with a last second win.
"It's really cool for our players to see their hard work pay off," Tang said. "It's cool for fans. This a group of guys who they can really rally behind and cheer for because they fight so hard for the name on the front. I'm really just very, very thankful that God gave me this opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful university and program."
Things were back-and-forth in the final minutes until an LSU (5-1) offensive foul gave the Wildcats the ball with a little more than 30 seconds to play with the game tied at 59.
The Wildcats got the ball to senior forward Keyontae Johnson who lost his handle midway through the possession. Senior guard Desi Sills managed to get possession of the ball and then get it back into the hands of Johnson who hit a high-arching jumper just outside of the the key to take the lead just before the expiration of the shot clock.
"I always look at the shot clock, and I knew it was down to like four, five or six (seconds) after Keyontae lost the ball," Sills said. "But he called my name and said, 'Desi, right here, right here,' So I just to had to dive for the ball and make a winning play. I threw it to him and he made a game-winner on sight. He's a big time player and big time players make big time plays."
After multiple timeouts, the Tigers had to go the length of the court to score with just 4.7 seconds remaining. They seemingly did just that as the K-State defense allowed a fairly easy dunk by Tiger point guard Trae Hannibal as time expired to end regulation. However, instead of going to overtime, the officiating crew made their way to the scorers table to make sure the shot got off in time.
"I kind of overheard something when they were doing the stopwatch," Tang said. "I heard (the official) say 5.6 seconds and I knew there was only 4.7 on the clock, so that was too much time. Then one of the LSU video guys, you could tell he looked disappointed because he saw the replay and realized it. So I kind of had an idea.”
After some examination, the officials found that the game clock did, in fact, not start when the ball was inbounded, meaning the Tigers did not get the shot off in time.
Wildcat coaches, players and fans burst into celebration after the shot was ruled too late, and Sandstorm played, stoking the small, but mighty contingent of Wildcat fans that made the trip down to the Cayman Islands.
"We worked hard for this," Sills, who had 16 points in the win, said. "We played as a team for each and every minute and that paid off at the end ... At the end of the game, when they called it, it was all joy, all happiness. It's a blessing to be part of the program that's all bought in."
Senior guard Markquis Nowell earned MVP honors after the game. Nowell ended the game with 19 points and four assists.
"I was happy, but I was more happy with us holding the trophy up together," Nowell said. "This was a total team effort. No one person won this thing for us. It took everybody on the coaching staff and every player on the court."
Johnson, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting and a 7-of-8 day from the free throw line despite only playing 27 minutes due to foul trouble in the first half.
It was quite a long road to get to the win, though.
After a rather anemic first half, the Wildcats went into the break trailing 41-33, their largest deficit at the halftime so far this season.
The Wildcats coughed up 11 first half turnovers which turned into 11 points for LSU and allowed seven offense rebounds which translated to seven second-chance points.
The Tigers led by as much as 12 late in the half.
In the second half, that script flipped entirely. After only turning the ball over three times in the first half, LSU made 14 miscues down the stretch, leading to 14 Wildcat points.
The offensive rebounds were also limited. The Tigers only grabbed two boards off the offensive glass in the second half and put up only two second-chance points.
"What I've seen from our guys is that whatever it takes, they're willing to make the adjustment because they care about winning," Tang said. "What I like is that it means that we have a high ceiling because we turn the ball over a lot, we take some tough shots, we don't run stuff right — we haven't been clicking on all cylinders yet. And I don't expect us to, but it means that we've got room for improvement and that's a very good thing for a team like this."
Another big change in the second half was the production of Tiger star forward KJ Williams.
The senior ended the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but 13 of those points came in the first half.
Tang credited a change in mentality and added pressure for the defensive turnaround in the second half.
"We felt that person who was able to deliver the passes to KJ (point guard Trae Hannibal) was a non-shooter," Tang said. "He's a really athletic kid, so we weren't pressuring him because we were concerned about his driving ability. But by not pressuring him, it allowed (Hannibal) to have time to see and throw the ball in to (Williams). So in the second half, we just decided we we're going to pressure and make it really hard for whoever it was. If they drove, they drove.
“I thought that was a good adjustment about staff, and then the guys just locked in and decided they were gonna fly around and want it a little bit more. We always say, the toughest team wins, and I thought we were the toughest team in the second half."
Over 10 minutes midway through the second half, the Wildcats crawled their way back into the game after trailing by 11 at the 17:27 mark of the second half.
K-State took its first lead since early in the first half with 7:47 to play in the game on a layup from Cam Carter. Carter led the Wildcats in rebounds with seven.
From there, the two teams traded blows until the Wildcats hit the final two shots of the game, clinching the win.
The Wildcats will have a week to recover before heading out on the road again, this time for the Big 12/Big East Battle versus Butler (2-3) in Indianapolis. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
"I don't feel like there's any ceiling on our team," Nowell said. "We have so many levels that we could reach and we will if we continue to keep doing the right next thing, we'll continue to keep getting better."