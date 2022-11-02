Another week for the 13th ranked Kansas State football team brings another set of questions surrounding who will be playing quarterback for the Wildcats.
Last week, junior Will Howard got the go-ahead in a game-time decision over senior Adrian Martinez after Martinez told coaches that he’d play, but still didn’t feel 100% just prior to kickoff.
That led to a memorable showing from Howard in K-State’s 48-0 blasting of Oklahoma State. He ended the day going 21-of-37 through the air for 296 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
It was a performance that earned him both local and national acclaim and left Wildcat coaches with a fairly major question heading into Saturday’s match-up versus No. 24 Texas, if Martinez is healthy, who gets the start?
“We’ll find out how the week goes,” Klieman said. “I don’t have that answer now. I know that Adrian is closer (to being able to play). I think Adrian and (senior middle linebacker) Daniel Green are the two major ones that missed (Sautrday’s game that could play versus Texas)... We’re hopeful to have more guys back.”
The other factor being weighed in all of this is Howard’s redshirt. The junior can play in four games this season and still have three seasons of eligibility available to him going forward. He’s played in two so far, and has two remaining with four regular season games, a bowl game and a possible Big 12 championship game left to play.
If Martinez wasn’t able to finish out the season, the answer would be a no-brainer. But with so many factors up in the air, Klieman doesn’t want to have leverage Howard’s future if he absolutely doesn’t have to.
“We still got to play that out based on Adrian’s health, based on Will’s health,” Klieman said. “I’ve gotta visit with Will about that. I know how Will feels for now, but I want to make sure he understands the future too. But right now, he’s the healthiest guy we have back there of the two and so that’s why he knows he’s got to stay a viable candidate.”
As for Howard, this decision is as much his as it is the coaches and it’s one that he too is struggling with.
“(The redshirt is) definitely a consideration in things that Coach (Klieman) and Coach Klein and I have talked about,” Howard said. “That’s something that we still need to kind of talk about and something we’re still kind of deciding on. Obviously, the mission is the mission, (we’re focused) on winning and going as far as we can this year.”
On the flip side, Martinez had been incredibly effective in Big 12 play prior to his injury.
He was undefeated in the three conference games he finished out and may be the most dangerous quarterback run-threat in the country. He threw the ball moderately well during the first half of the season, but his bread-and-butter is still the run game, which puts him at a much greater risk of future injury down the line.
Martinez is currently averaging 80.71 rushing yards per game, which includes the TCU game where he only played the first possession, while Howard has averaged just 17 yards per game on the ground over the last two contests.
On the flip side, Howard is averaging 130-plus passing yards per game more than Martinez. He also has six passing touchdowns in two games, while his senior counterpart threw just four in the previous six games and 1 possession at TCU.
With those polar opposites, one might wonder, if Martinez is healthy, what the possibillty might be of getting them both on the field at the same time.
While Klieman wouldn’t rule anything out, the prospect of losing Howard’s redshirt for just a handful of snaps per game isn’t appealing.
“It would be something that we would look at, but based on what we’re trying to maybe do with Will, I wouldn’t want him to play 15 plays and lose a year,” Klieman said.
K-State and Texas will kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be televised on Fox Sports 1, but could be moved to FOX if the World Series is over by then.