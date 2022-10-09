Kansas St Iowa St Football

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball as he is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper during the second half of Saturday's win at Iowa State. 

 Associated Press

Amongst the joy and relief following No. 20 Kansas State's 10-9 victory at Iowa State, the lingering specter of injuries is cause for some concern headed into the bye week.

Star junior running back Deuce Vaughn went down with an injury to his right ankle near the beginning of the fourth quarter on a play where he was blocking on a designed run for quarterback Adrian Martinez. 

Tags

Recommended for you