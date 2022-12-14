The honors keep rolling in for two of Kansas State football’s best players.
Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were both named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday.
Vaughn was a first-team selection as a defensive player while Anudike-Uzomah was selected as a second-team defensive end.
This is the fourth All-America honor for Vaughn, including the third among the five groups that make up Consensus All-America status. He is one of three active players to be named a first team All-American by the AFCA in consecutive seasons, joining Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
Vaughn enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally in scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) at 136.9 yards per game and is 11th in the country in total rushing yards (1,425). His rushing total ranks fourth in history and he is just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons (Darren Sproles: 2002-04; Daniel Thomas: 2009-2010).
Vaughn has 3,471 career rushing yards which ranks him second in school history behind Sproles (4,979). After 32 games, he became the fastest player Big 12 history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.
Anudike-Uzomah fought through double-teams the entire season while still leading the Big 12 in sacks with 8.5. He also had 11 tackles for loss and 44 total tackles. He batted away one pass and forced two fumbles.
He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year and ranks sixth in school history in career sacks (20.5) and has eight career fumbles which ties for fourth in sits just one shy of the K-State record.
The Wildcats will wrap up the 2022 season at the end of the month when they face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
The game, which will be played inside of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, kicks off at 11 a.m.
