FORT WORTH — No. 11 Kansas State found itself in a hole too big to crawl out of Saturday in an 82-68 loss at No. 17 TCU.
The Wildcats were snake-bit by sloppy play for most of the game, ending the day with 22 turnovers, 15 of which were steals by the Horned Frogs.
TCU (14-3, 2-2) turned those takeaways in 26 points, many of which came in transition as the Horned Frogs outscored K-State 32-to-13 off the break. The Horned Frogs lead the nation in fast break points per game (21.4).
TCU is also the best offensive rebounding teams in the conference and while K-State was only beat on the offensive glass by one rebound, TCU dominated in what came after the board, winning the second chance points battle 20-8.
That also led to a pretty substantial disparity in points in the paint. TCU ended the game with 36 points scored down low, twice the amount K-State managed.
"You have to give a lot of credit to them," senior point guard Markquis Nowell said. "They were the tougher team, and coach always says the toughest team is going to win."
Keyontae Johnson led the way for the Wildcats, ending the game with 17 points off 7-of-16 shooting, but he struggled with ball security versus a tough TCU defense, turning the ball over seven times.
Two other Wildcats ended up in double-figures thanks to strong second half performances. Nowell ended the day with 16 points and Tykei Greene had 11.
TCU wing Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 23 points followed by 18 for center Eddie Lampkin, 13 for Mike Miles and 11 for Damion Baugh. The Horned Frogs shot 41.9% from the floor in the game including 50% of their shots in the first half.
The first period equated to one of the worst halves the Wildcats have had all season.
Coming off winning Big 12 and national player of the week awards, Nowell was almost completely nullified, scoring just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.
"I just wasn't poised," Nowell said. "I'm way better than what I displayed today."
K-State coughed up the ball 12 times, including several stretches of consecutive turnovers on two or three possessions, and TCU turned that into 16 points.
"There's no defense for live ball turnovers," head coach Jerome Tang said. "If it's a live ball, it's tough if you're playing against really good dudes."
The Horned Frogs went on two significant runs in the first half, both 13-2, and led 43-29 at the half.
That disfunction on the offensive end continued into the second half including a 10-2 run that stretched TCU’s lead to 20.
At one point, the K-State had made just one of its first 10 attempts from the floor in the second half.
The Horned Frogs led by as much as 25 midway through the second half, but a late push by the Wildcats, spearheaded by Nowell and Tykei Greene, got K-State within an eyelash of breaking TCU’s double-digit lead.
Greene scored all 11 of his points in the second half and Nowell had 12 of his 14 points in the final five and a half minutes of the game.
"We were down by 20, I had to do something," Nowell said. "I had to be better today and I take full responsibility. I feel like I could've played better, but TCU is a really good team."
K-State started to score at a more regular pace in the final 10 minutes of the game and started to press in the full court defensively, getting as close as down 12 with a little more than two minutes to play, but the Wildcats were unable to shrink the lead further.
"I just wanted to see some energy," Tang said.
The loss ends a nine-game win streak for the Wildcats (15-2, 4-1), their first loss since a 76-64 defeat at Butler on November 30.
"In this league, you can prepare and and bring it and still lose," Tang said. "I was very disappointed in myself and our staff in our preparation. I don't feel like, in hindsight, we gave our guys the best opportunity to win this game and we will do a better job of that. But we can't do anything about it. So we're gonna shelve it and move on to the next thing."
Things won't get any easier as No. 2 Kansas is comes to town on Tuesday for the first Sunflower Showdown game of the season.
"There's nothing to panic about," Tang said. "I've got a veteran group, I've got a bunch of winners in that locker room, both on the staff and on the team and this is the Big 12. No one is expecting anyone to go undefeated in this league. You can you can prepare and you can play well and still lose. Tough teams do the next right thing. That's what we're trying to do."